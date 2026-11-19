Before heading home for the holidays to celebrate Thanksgiving, there is an arguably more complicated celebration to plan: Friendsgiving.

Friendsgiving gives you a chance to relax and spend time with friends before Thanksgiving break and final exams. It’s the perfect excuse to share a meal, take cute pictures and make a few more memories before everyone heads home.

It doesn’t matter if your gathering is in a dorm room, an apartment, or a house — here’s how to plan a memorable Friendsgiving.

Create a Guest List

Start by deciding who to invite. Creating a guest list will make planning easier if you’re inviting your closest friends or a large group.

Keep the size of your space in mind, and don’t be afraid to invite people who might not normally hang out outside of class or other activities.

Freshman Parker Walley said one of her favorite Friendsgiving memories was celebrating with her entire cheerleading team.

“It was fun getting to grow closer to everyone outside of the stress of practice,” Walley said.

Set a theme

A good theme can take a gathering to the next level and make it feel more special. You can keep it classic with fall colors and cozy decorations, make pajamas the dress code or turn it into an excuse to dress up.

Whatever you choose, match the decorations, table settings and outfits. But remember, a theme doesn’t have to be elaborate to be memorable.

For freshman Summer Cowan, one of her favorite Friendsgivings kept things simple, proving that sometimes all you need is good food and good company.

“One of my most memorable Friendsgivings is when my entire friend group catered Ynot Pizza,” Cowan said.

Pick a date

Finding a time that works with everyone might be the hardest part of hosting Friendsgiving.

For a small group, send a message. For a larger group, create a quick poll with a few possible dates.

Start planning as early as you can, before schedules fill up with exams, travel plans and other holiday celebrations.

Plan the menu

There are many ways to handle the food. A classic choice is a sign-up sheet and having guests bring different dishes. You can also order takeout, cater a few dishes or give traditional Thanksgiving dishes a twist.

For something different, have everyone bring a dish that represents their hometown or is a favorite family recipe. It’s an easy way to make the menu personal and learn more about your friends.

Another fun option is to skip the traditional Thanksgiving spread altogether and get creative with themed dishes.

Emma Lisiecki, a freshman studying health sciences, described a few things that made a past Friendsgiving worthwhile.

“We all brought different themed charcuterie boards which made it super fun,” Lisiecki said. “Some of the best ones were sushi, Chick-fil-A and Tru Fru.”

Set the Scene

You don’t need an elaborate setup or a huge budget to make Friendsgiving feel special. A cute tablecloth, candles, balloons and a handmade sign can completely transform a space.

Personalized place cards, a custom playlist and festive napkins are easy details that make the night feel more put together.

For a personal touch, print photos of your friends from the semester and use them as table decorations.

Add some entertainment

Food is typically the main focus of a Friendsgiving, but having card games, a background movie or a Thanksgiving-themed activity can keep the mood light and guests engaged.

If you want to personalize the night, ask everyone to anonymously submit a funny memory from the semester and have the group guess whose it is.

The more it fits your group, the better. Freshman Kingston Ferber-Brough and his friends enjoy playing Krillion Puffer Party, a game where players pass around a ticking pufferfish while racing to answer prompts before it explodes.

Capture memories

Set out disposable cameras or a digital camera for guests to use throughout the night. A designated photo spot with a simple backdrop can also encourage everyone to take pictures together.

For a sweet keepsake, have everyone write a message or note they’re thankful for on the back of a Polaroid photo.

Enjoy the night

But, while these tips can take some pressure off the planning, Friendsgiving is not about having the perfect decorations or a five-star meal.

It’s about taking a break from the chaos of college life and spending time with the people who made the semester memorable.