Two University of Miami seniors found the key to combating the outfit crisis that comes from pool parties and beach days: Peaces Swim, a bikini brand of their own.

Being faced with a closet full of clothes and nothing to wear can happen to anyone. For Danielle Pascale and Katelyn Mitterway, seniors at the UM Business School and co-founders of Peaces Swim, it was their bikini collections that left them unsatisfied.

“We had so many swimsuits, probably like 200 total, and we couldn’t really find one that we both found to be flattering, good quality and the design that we wanted,” Mitterway said. “It was really hard for us to find the perfect swimsuit.”

They didn’t feel connected to the clothes. Everything was too corporate, without thought or care for the people who would wear them.

More than that, it was the struggle between feeling comfortable and confident in a piece made without women in mind.

The solution? Making it themselves, with the help of their customers.

Peaces Swim launched on Nov. 5 and is not a typical bikini brand. Here, customers are given complete control. First, they pick from four base options: triangle, underwire, seamless or bralette with matching bottoms. Then, they choose from a variety of customizations: charms, ruffles or beads.

Prices range from $95 to $115 for the bases and $5 to $15 for the add-ons, with no limit on how much customers can add.

The idea began after the pair worked together on a project for their sophomore entrepreneurship class, and the decision to work together was easy.

“Being roommates is different than being friends,” Pascale said. “We’ve left [our egos] at the door, so we’re able to create an environment where we both use our different strengths.”

They each have their area of expertise. Mitterway crunches numbers and Pascale analyzes the market. But, neither can sew, which poses a significant obstacle for a clothing brand.

At first, they considered having the bikinis made in China, but when the quality wasn’t good enough, they pivoted to South America. The answer was closer than they expected: a Miami-based seamstress they both admired.

“We saw that the Miami-based manufacturer we’ve been looking at had openings, and we went out, drove out, met her the next day and have been working with her since,” Mitterway said.

The seamstress is crucial to Peaces Swim and customers can watch in real time as their swimsuits are made.

The Business School hosted a pop-up for the launch of Peaces Swim, where they showcased the prototype for their business.

Trying to combat the fatigue of scrolling through endless options on a website, Mitterway and Pascale wanted to give customers as much control as possible. Connection, Pascale said, comes from interacting with the customers directly, too.

“It felt like the natural next step to have people on site who could make that a reality,” Mitterway said. “It has really grown into a fully immersive design experience to make the customers feel really connected to the designs that they’re creating.”

The project has become a key part of their lives. Even when they were supposed to create advertisements for other brands during their midterms, Pascale recalled with a smile, they convinced their professor to let them do it on Peaces Swim.

Susan Amat, director of Entrepreneurship Initiatives at the Business School, was instrumental in the creation of the brand and meets with them weekly as an advisor.

With the launch approaching, it seemed like obstacles appeared out of nowhere. Perseverance can go a long way, though.

“Every single day, I think we go through at least three new [challenges],” Mitterway said. “It feels like it’s gonna end. And then you get through it, and you get to the next one.”

Recently, they finished the first-ever photo shoot for Peaces Swim — featuring themselves as the models — and have been steadily working on increasing their social media following. Not even going to Vegas for fall break stopped them from making content.

The “big strategy,” as Pascale called it, is to make the audience feel more connected to the brand. Collaboration is at the heart of Peaces Swim, and they can’t wait for everyone to join the project.

For those curious, Peaces Swim updates are posted on their social media @peacesswim.