Listen. I write about sex more often than I don’t.

It’s the one topic guaranteed to annoy someone, spark arguments and cause discomfort in one fell swoop. But it also helps my readers feel seen.

I love doing both.

Writing this week’s column, I considered everything from STD checks to making your situationship worship at your feet.

But what about people who aren’t getting lucky?

College might be a time for exploration, but plenty of us aren’t taking our clothes off for other people.

There’s nothing wrong with taking a break from sex, being disinterested in it or never having had it.

Some feel like they’re falling behind because they haven’t had a hot night in bed.

There’s no Dean’s List for body counts, no extra credit for losing your virginity freshman year.

Sexual experience isn’t a measure of maturity, desirability or self-worth.

We forget that.

We trade hookup stories, compare experiences and laugh about questionable bedroom decisions. While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying sex, those conversations can make people who aren’t sexually active feel like they’re missing out.

Especially those who want sex but haven’t found the right partner.

There’s a difference between choosing not to have sex and wondering why nobody seems interested in having it with you.

The first one is your decision. The second can make you question your attractiveness, desirability and whether something is fundamentally wrong with you.

Your worth isn’t determined by whether someone wants to take off your clothes.

Wanting to have sex isn’t the same as wanting to stop feeling inexperienced. One comes from desire. The other, pressure.

The latter is a terrible reason to end up under someone.

Because you know what’s worse than not having sex? Having it when you’re not ready or don’t actually want to.

So have sex. Don’t have sex. Wait for love or someone who makes you feel alive. Or don’t wait at all.

Just make sure you’re doing it for yourself.

You’re not behind. There’s no imaginary deadline.

Darling, there’s so much more to you than what you have — or haven’t done — in the sheets.