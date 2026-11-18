The excitement of game day starts with students waking up to pick out a green and orange outfit and spending time with friends at the tailgates. But when kickoff starts at noon, like this year’s Homecoming game, much of that experience disappears before it even has a chance to begin.

Just 12 days before the game, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Duke-Miami matchup’s noon kickoff time.

Regular-season kickoff times are based on broadcast schedules and anticipated viewership. Universities have little to no control over when their teams play.

Although television scheduling helps fans watch the biggest matchups, networks should also consider students and the traditions surrounding certain games, especially Homecoming, when selecting kickoff windows.

Homecoming game day is supposed to be one of the biggest celebrations of the year. Thousands of alumni typically return to campus to celebrate and relive their college days, then pack Hard Rock to cheer on the Canes — who are a top 10 team this year.

In previous years, the later kickoff times gave students and alumni more time to celebrate before heading into the stadium.

Last year’s Homecoming game day, for example, included the 76th Annual Morning Spirits and Homecoming Breakfast and the Golden Ibis Society Homecoming Breakfast. Both events ended before noon. The University also promoted organized alumni events at Hard Rock Stadium before the game.

“I think one of the main celebrations is the game itself, sure, but that, of course, needs to include the lead-up to the game, like the tailgates on campus, or for many alumni, the tailgates in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium,” said Cristian Hacker, a sophomore studying media management.

There were no official Greek Life tailgates hosted on campus for this year’s Homecoming game. While many students still attended off-campus fraternity watch-parties, the absence of organized, on-campus tailgates took away an opportunity for students to gather and celebrate before kickoff.

“This season there has been barely any celebrations or tailgates during the day because many of the games were on weeknights or were away games,” said junior Rachel Goldman. “It’s upsetting because next semester I will be abroad and then I will be a senior, and my time at UM and getting to celebrate our football team as a student will be over.”

Although a noon kickoff makes the mornings tight on time, some students do enjoy that it lets them get home earlier and not feel overly exhausted from a late end time.

“An earlier game time start prevents the fatigue that typically stops students from going to the games,” said sophomore Megan Belk. “My commitment to the team means more to me than an early start time.”

Regardless, students should not have to choose between having their Saturday evening free and enjoying the traditions that make college football special.

Throughout the week, the University still made an effort to build excitement, with campus giveaways, the Homecoming Royalty Pageant and the annual Boat Burning Ceremony.

These traditions help make Homecoming more than just a football game, and students should have the opportunity to carry that excitement into game day, regardless of kickoff time.