Students are burning the candle at both ends during finals week, pushing themselves to the point of complete mental exhaustion and running on fumes by their last exam.

With class grades on the line, students already feel immense pressure to perform well on final exams.

Even two exams in a single day can force students to prioritize one at the expense of another. Although UM allows students with three or more finals within 24 hours to request rescheduling, this does not apply to two exams on the same day.

Stacked exams add to the stress students already face during finals and can keep them from performing at their best. UM should reduce this unnecessary strain by allowing students with two finals on the same day to reschedule one.

According to UM’s Fall 2026 final exam schedule, exams begin as early as 8 a.m. and the latest exam period runs from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

In response to concerns about stacked finals, the University pointed to its existing rescheduling policy.

“In order to ensure students are not required to take more than two finals in a 24-hour period, the policy outlines provisions for how to request scheduling,” the University said in a statement to The Miami Hurricane.

“The request shall be made no later than two weeks before the last class day,” the policy states.

That option provides some flexibility, but it does not address the strain of two same-day finals.

A 2026 study published by Cambridge University Press & Assessment found that A-level students with at least one day between exams scored about 2 to 3.5 percentage points higher than those with multiple exams on the same day.

The whole idea of finals week is inherently stressful. It brings together exams, presentations and final projects from various classes, all of which students must prepare for in a short period of time.

Cornell and Princeton have policies that can be similarly unforgiving when it comes to two finals on the same day. Much like UM, Cornell encourages rescheduling for students with at least three exams within 24 hours and Princeton has a similar policy.

Having multiple finals in one day may be widely accepted, but that doesn’t make it any less exhausting for students.

Even for the most motivated students, the challenge begins well before they sit down to take their exams.

Sophomore Stephanie Revulcaba said she once had three exams scheduled for the same day. One of her biggest challenges was prioritizing one exam over another.

“As a student, you want to perform your best academically, but sometimes you have to make sacrifices in how you distribute your study time just to ensure you’re adequately prepared and achieve a passing grade in each course,” Ruvalcaba said.

Even when students manage to divide their time for each exam, that does not guarantee they will perform at their best. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that students scored lower on standardized tests later in the school day, with cognitive fatigue contributing to the decline.

“Focus and mental energy are limited resources, especially during the stress of finals week, and when these resources are used up by one exam, performance on the second or third in the same day can be affected [in my experience],” said Cam Bagnall-Koger, a senior psychology major.

Students’ final scores should reflect their knowledge, not the disadvantages of their schedules.

UM and its student organizations have brought resources to help students manage their stress during finals. Student Government and other campus organizations have partnered to host De-Stress Fest, offering students food, therapy dogs and opportunities to take a break from studying. The University has also previously brought fun activities like a petting zoo, hammocks and midnight breakfast.

These efforts deserve to be recognized, but they do not take away the burden of stacked exams. A break with friends or animals does not change the demanding schedule students return to after. These opportunities to relax should be paired with more options in how students take their exams.

When it comes to potential solutions, students have expressed a desire for greater flexibility in how their final exams are arranged.

“Some students might prefer to get their exams over with and I don’t think it should be mandatory to reschedule exams that fall on the same day, but I think students should have the option to reschedule,” said Bagnall-Koger.

Ultimately, the University should prioritize students’ best interests and ensure those with demanding schedules have a fair chance to succeed.