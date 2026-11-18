Despite a heartbreaking 31-24 loss to rival Notre Dame on Nov. 7, the Miami Hurricanes’ season is far from over.

Miami still has an undefeated conference record and multiple paths to make the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.

The recipe isn’t very complicated for the Hurricanes to punch their postseason ticket.

With two regular season games and the ACC championship remaining before the playoffs take place, three likely scenarios could play out for the Canes.

Scenario 1: Win out and win the ACC championship

This is easily the best-case scenario.

For this scenario to play out, Miami will clinch an appearance winning against either Virginia Tech or Boston College at home to guarantee its berth in the conference championship.

The Canes have more than a 95% chance to win both games, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, a rating system that predicts which teams will win future games based on how good they are right now.

Once they make it, the Hurricanes must do something they have never done before — win the ACC Championship.

Miami appeared in the conference title game in 2017, but was easily defeated by Clemson 38-3.

If the Canes win, they are guaranteed a CFP berth and are expected to have a bye in the first round, setting their first playoff game for New Year’s.

With conference championships disappearing following the expansion of the CFP, the Hurricanes will aim to win the last ever ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 5, 2026.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Miami wide receiver Cooper Barkate jumps for a pass over a Notre Dame defender on Nov. 7, 2026 in South Bend, Ind.

Scenario 2: Win out and lose the ACC Championship

If Miami wins out during the regular season but loses in the conference title game, its chances of earning an at-large bid are likely dashed. A two-loss non-conference winner in the ACC will have a difficult time earning votes from the CFP committee.

While the Canes did that just last season, they were aided by a five-loss ACC Champion in Duke, who didn’t make the playoff.

With a top-15 ranked Wake Forest as a strong candidate to appear in the ACC Championship, don’t expect Miami to sneak in as a two-loss team again.

If the Hurricanes want to make the playoffs, they will likely need the conference title.

Scenario 3: Lose a regular-season game but still win the ACC Championship

This is the least likely outcome of the three.

If Miami drops one of its remaining regular-season games but still wins the ACC title, it will be locked into the playoff as a Power 4 conference champion gets an auto-bid.

However, a first-round bye will likely not be available to a two-loss team — especially one that took a loss to a weak opponent like Virginia Tech or Boston College.

The Hurricanes still control their own destiny to make the playoff, but room for error has surely dropped.

As head coach Mario Cristobal preaches, all the focus will be on one game at a time as the regular season draws to a close.