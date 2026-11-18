The Canes launched their joint Heisman Trophy campaign for Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney in late October with the tagline: “Two names. One standard.”

The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to college football’s most outstanding player, but Miami took an unconventional approach this year by promoting two of the stars behind its high-powered offense.

What started as a two-man Heisman Trophy campaign in Coral Gables has since become a one-man push.

On Nov. 4, Toney suffered a high-ankle sprain that required surgery, sidelining the sophomore receiver for the remainder of the regular season.

Sophomore wide receiver Malachi Toney celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Darian Mensah against North Carolina on Oct. 31, 2026 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Now, it’s left to Mensah as the lone healthy candidate in the Canes’ Heisman campaign, hoping to return the award to Coral Gables for the first time since 1992 with Gino Torretta.

Mensah’s impressive statistics and leading role in Miami’s 9-1 start have established him as one of the nation’s top contenders.

In his first season with the Hurricanes after transferring from Duke, Mensah has thrown for 3,076 yards and 29 touchdowns — tied for the second-most in the country — and surrendered just two interceptions. His quarterback rating of 88.7 ranks first nationally.

Through nine games, Mensah has completed 76.3% of his passes, leading the country among qualified quarterbacks.

Mensah’s accuracy has been historic.

Through Miami’s first four games, he threw 14 touchdown passes and just 12 incompletions, becoming the first FBS quarterback in the past 30 years to record more touchdowns than incompletions through the opening four games of a season.

With 14 touchdown passes for every interception, the California native has shown the ability to protect the football while consistently creating scoring opportunities for Miami’s offense.

Mensah wasted little time making an impact in Coral Gables. In his Hurricane debut against Stanford, he completed 27 of 30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns.

That momentum has only carried through the season.

Against now-ranked Wake Forest, Mensah completed 30 of 34 passes (88.2%) for three touchdowns without an interception, leading the Hurricanes to a 33-20 victory.

He also made ACC history in the matchup, opening the game with 24 consecutive completions to break the previous conference record of 18.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // UM quarterback Darian Mensah scrambles on Nov. 7, 2026 in South Bend, Ind.

These performances highlight what separates Mensah from other Heisman hopefuls: His ability to maintain accuracy, limit turnovers and deliver against ranked opponents.

Despite his impressive resume, Mensah faces stiff competition for the trophy.

His biggest challengers include Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Carr has thrown for 2,385 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His QBR of 83.9 ranks sixth in the country.

While Carr beat Mensah head-to-head, Miami’s quarterback holds the advantage in passing yards, touchdowns and QBR.

Smith presents a different challenge as a wide receiver competing against two quarterbacks.

The Ohio State standout has recorded the second-most receptions with 80, the second-most receiving yards with 1,317 and the most touchdowns with 15.

History, however, favors the quarterbacks.

Only five wide receivers have won the award in the 92 years of its existence, compared to 39 quarterbacks. The last true wideout to win the Heisman was Alabama’s Devante Smith, who finished his 2020 campaign with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Mensah’s greatest challenge may not be another Heisman contender. It could be the absence of his own teammate, as Toney’s injury presents both an opportunity and an obstacle for Mensah.

Without Toney, Mensah no longer has to share the Heisman spotlight, but he loses a key component of the offense that helped fuel his success this season.

Miami’s remaining games offer Mensah a chance to show that he doesn’t rely on Toney, potentially strengthening his case for the award.

Miami’s 31-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday provided the first glimpse of that challenge.

After a slow start in which Miami put up only three points in the first half, Mensah put the team on his back in the second half, finishing with 276 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, nearly dragging the Canes back from a 21-point deficit.

With two regular-season games remaining against Virginia Tech and Boston College, the Canes’ quarterback has prime opportunities to strengthen his resume as the season draws to a close.

What began as a campaign celebrating two of Miami’s brightest stars now rests on the shoulders of one.

Heisman finalists are scheduled to be announced Dec. 7, with the winner revealed Dec. 12 during the televised Heisman Trophy Ceremony.