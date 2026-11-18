University of Miami alumnus and famous actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been selected to be the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the No. 7 Hurricanes game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The announcement was made during Wednesday morning’s episode of ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” McAfee announced that Johnson would be joining the crew of College GameDay on Saturday morning as the guest picker for the show.

Earlier this week, College GameDay announced their return to UM for the second time in as many years, leaving many speculating who would be named as the guest picker for this week’s edition of the program.

Last season, Florida Panthers’ winger Matthew Tkachuk was the guest picker for College GameDay when the Canes faced off against the Florida Gators. This year, Johnson will join the GameDay for UM’s matchup with rival Virginia Tech.

Johnson, better known as “The Rock,” has special ties to the UM. He played as a defensive tackle for the Hurricanes from 1990 to 1994, recording 4.5 sacks and 77 tackles over the course of his collegiate career, and was a member of the 1991 National Championship team.

After football, Johnson went on to become one of the most prominent wrestlers of all time, in the midst of the WWF’s (now WWE) Attitude Era, where his flair, flashiness and prominence on the microphone raised him to superstar status.

This stardom also took him into the world of Hollywood, as Johnson became a prominent action/comedy actor, starring in franchises such as Fast and the Furious and Moana.

In 2007, Johnson made a $1 million donation to UM’s football program for renovations to the team’s locker room and facilities. In 2013, the room was officially given the name “The Dwayne The Rock Johnson Locker Room,” the name which it still holds today.

Johnson’s return to campus adds to an already packed weekend at the University.

College GameDay will kick off at 9 a.m. on Lakeside Patio Saturday morning, and the Miami Hurricanes will host Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday evening, with a chance to qualify for the ACC Championship Game.