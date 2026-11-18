Two aircraft collided on a taxiway at Miami International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, leaving two passengers with minor injuries and prompting a federal investigation into the incident.

The collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. when a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck a UPS Boeing 767 cargo plane near the intersection of two taxiways. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the wingtip of the passenger jet made contact with the nose of the cargo aircraft.

Copa Airlines Flight 427 had just arrived from Panama City, Panama, carrying 166 passengers and six crew members. Meanwhile, UPS Flight 358 was preparing to depart for Bogotá, Colombia.

According to ⁠ABC News, air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to yield to the approaching Copa Airlines aircraft before the collision.

Air traffic control recordings captured the moments immediately following the incident. When asked whether the aircraft had made contact, a UPS pilot acknowledged that the plane had moved too far forward.

“Yeah, we went too far, and then he, he clipped us with the wing,” the pilot said, according to CNN.

Passengers aboard the Copa Airlines flight described a sudden impact that caused panic inside the cabin.

“We were taxiing after landing at a normal speed when, all of a sudden, I heard the chatter around me getting louder, followed by a collective scream,” passenger Cesar Ferreira told CNN.

Ferreira explained that the aircraft jerked sideways following the collision, but flight attendants quickly instructed passengers to remain seated.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and treated two passengers for minor injuries. Neither required hospitalization, and all passengers and crew members safely exited the aircraft.

The collision occurred just one day after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13 due to technical problems affecting air traffic control systems. The disruption resulted in widespread flight delays and cancellations across the country.

However, officials have not established any connection between the two incidents.

Despite the collision, Miami International Airport officials reported that operations continued without significant disruption, as flights were redirected to other taxiways.

The incident comes as travelers, including University of Miami students, prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the collision, with a preliminary report expected within 30 days.