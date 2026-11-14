Miami sweeps Syracuse for fifth consecutive win

The Miami Hurricanes volleyball team marched on the road to face the Syracuse Orange Friday night and came away with another win in just three sets, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16, making it their fifth consecutive victory.

The Hurricanes are coming off a win over the California Golden Bears last Sunday at home, defeating them in just three sets.

The Canes’ stars shined in this match, led by Asia Harvey, who had 13 kills and two blocks, and Ariana Rodriguez, who recorded 34 assists and 15 digs.

Right behind them, Sonja Danilovic had nine kills and five blocks in the first set. Miami came into this match dominating from start to finish.

The first set started strong for the Canes, but the Orange stayed right behind them and tied the set at seven. UM kept pushing after the score was tied.

From there, Sonja Danilovic and Logan Wiley recorded back-to-back kills, followed by a block from Ruth Martinez and an ace by Rodriguez, giving the Canes a 12-7 lead.

Syracuse tried to add a few points to the scoreboard, but Miami held the Orange to only nine additional points for the remainder of the set. Danilovic, the Serbian native, added her fifth kill, followed by another kill from Wiley and two blocks that gave UM the first-set win, 25-16.

The second set started better for Syracuse, as the Orange held a one-point lead twice early in the set. However, that didn’t last long, as the Canes came in hot, scoring six points and taking their first lead at 8-6.

Again, the duo of Danilovic, with a kill, and Wiley, with a block, along with Syracuse attack errors, helped Miami add another six points to the scoreboard.

Syracuse couldn’t stop the Canes’ defense, adding only four more points. The Hurricanes kept their energy high for the rest of the set.

Martinez and Harvey recorded back-to-back kills to give Miami another lead at 17-10, followed by a media timeout. The Canes continued adding to their lead with six more points and a service ace by Gaby Arroyo.

By this time, Syracuse was worn out, adding only three more points for the rest of the set, as UM won 25-13. This was the best set of the match, as the Hurricanes dominated and held Syracuse to only 13 points.

The third set started with Syracuse taking a 2-0 lead, but the Canes caught up by scoring four consecutive points and taking the lead. The set was tied twice before Harvey and Ella Thompson recorded kills to give the Canes another lead.

Syracuse kept fighting, adding more points and pulling within three at 17-14. However, that didn’t last long, as Thompson recorded another kill and an ace, followed by a kill from Martinez, to give the Canes a 20-14 lead.

For the remainder of the set, the Canes kept pushing, closing it out 25-16 and winning the match on the road. Miami will remain on the road this weekend to face Boston College on Sunday and won’t return home until their final match on Nov. 27.