Miami Hurricanes dominate St. Peter’s, remain undefeated in 78-46 win

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team took on the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday night at the Watsco Center, earning a 78-46 win to remain undefeated.

The first quarter started great for the Canes, led by veteran Ahnay Adams, who stole the spotlight on the court. The Miami guard achieved her first career double-double, recording 14 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. The Canes veterans continue to make an impact every game and isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Adams wasn’t the only one who shined, as Amarachi Kimpson joined her by scoring 13 points, with four assists and two steals. The Texas native is making her mark as part of the Canes trio.

Gal Raviv also scored 13 points and recorded six assists. The Miami trio continues to build a strong team bond and momentum every game while guiding their new teammates, and their effort is paying off.

UM was in full control of the ball, and the defense held St. Peter’s from scoring, closing the first quarter with an 18-11 lead.

The second quarter was even better for Miami. The trio of Adams, Raviv and Kimpson was ready to add more points to the scoreboard and challenge St. Peter’s defense. The Canes closed the second quarter with a 25-12 advantage.

The third quarter was more challenging, as the Peacocks took advantage offensively and defensively, scoring 21 points while Miami scored only 16.

Despite the challenges in the third quarter, Miami found its way back in the fourth quarter and returned to playing like it did in the first two quarters.

Carrying that momentum, Adams finished with 10 rebounds, while Natalie Wetzel added six.

Let’s not forget about freshman star Jess-Mine Zodia, who had 10 points and recorded three steals off the bench.

I thought the bench was a lot better in the second half, and that’s why we were able to expand the lead,” Miami head coach Tricia Collup said.

The Canes allowed St. Peter’s to score only two points in the fourth quarter while adding 19 points of their own.

Miami won 78-46 and will remain at home to face Le Moyne at 11 a.m. Monday. This game will be special, as many students will be attending.