Miami WBB defeats Jacksonville Dolphins, 79-63

Following a 75-45 win to begin the season against FAU, the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team beat the Jacksonville Dolphins 79-63 at Watsco Center Thursday evening.

“In-state rivalry, you want to win your state and we knew it was going to be a physical game,” Miami coach Tricia Collup said after the game. “Really proud of our players.”

The first quarter started great for the Canes, with guard Amarachi Kimpson scoring eight points, hitting two 3-pointers. The Canes continued to lead, and the Dolphins’ defense couldn’t stop them from racking up more points. Miami closed the first quarter with a 22-9 lead. This was the best quarter of the game, as UM dominated the Dolphins.

“Any night, any one of our players can go off and have a big game,” Kimpson said. “I think it’s about being consistent as a team from game one to game two. It’s one game at a time.”

The second quarter started a little slow, with one foul on each team. Shortly after, Gal Raviv hit a 3-pointer off an assist from Natalie Wetzel, bringing the score to 29-12.

The scoring didn’t stop there, as forward Jess-Mine Zodia followed suit with another 3-pointer. The French freshman is making her mark on the team. The Canes closed the second quarter with a 36-12 lead.

The third quarter was very challenging, as the Dolphins seemed to find their rhythm, and their defense worked harder to stop the Canes from scoring.

The Canes answered back with Ahnay Adams running the ball down the court and giving Miami a few more points.

Dolphins guards Taylor Blunt and J’Niya Weaver made free throws back to back, helping Jacksonville score 23 points in the quarter compared with Miami’s 16. This was the most competitive quarter of the game.

“There were six turnovers to finish the game and that’s something we need to work on,” Collup said. “But it’s early in the season.”

The fourth quarter started much better, as the Canes were ready to get this win. Adams, Kimpson, Raviv and freshman forward Anna Liepina added points left and right. From there, the Dolphins couldn’t stand a chance.

Kimpson had 16 points tonight, including four 3-pointers, while Raviv had 17 points and nine assists.

The Canes will remain at home to play Stetson on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Watsco Center.