REVIEW: October’s best horror movies

There is no doubt that 2026 has been a banner year for horror, with experimental hits like “Obsession” and “The Backrooms” breaking box office records.

As the season of scares arrives, the question remains: Can this season’s scary movies give viewers the fright they’re looking for?

Resident Evil

Released Sept. 18, Resident Evil (2026) is a horror-comedy like no other. Directed by Zach Cregger and written by Cregger and Shay Hatten, this film takes the Halloween horror movie season by storm. The film takes direct inspiration from the original video game series first published in 1996.

The story follows a lab-grown virus that infects people with zombie-like symptoms, but this version stands out for its unlikely hero, Bryan.

Bryan, an everyday delivery driver, isn’t your typical brave protagonist. But, this makes for a hilariously terrifying experience. Viewers can deeply relate to Bryan as he behaves as a normal person might in a life-or-death situation.

With a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s the highest-rated video game adaptation ever. The film blends practical effects, makeup and digital SFX to bring its monsters to life.

If a viewer doesn’t walk out screaming, they’ll at least walk out laughing.

Rating: 5/5

Other Mommy

Other Mommy was released on Oct. 9, just in time to get in the Halloween spirit.

The film follows eight-year-old Bela who grapples with an entity who looks like her mother, setting off a tense psychological battle.

The entity latches onto Bela, telling her her parents aren’t who they seem, and follows her throughout the film. The “Other Mommy” ultimately wants to enter Bela’s “heart” and bring her to an alternate reality, taking her away from her parents for good.

The film’s shifting, shape-changing villain delivers plenty of cringe-worthy and skin-crawling body horror.

Overall, the movie is a fun watch with friends and stays entertaining despite its letdowns in plot consistency and pacing.

Rating: 3/5

Verity

“Verity,” released Oct. 2, adapts Colleen Hoover’s psychological romantic thriller for the big screen.

Struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh is hired to finish the book series of famous author Verity Crawford, who was severely injured in an accident.

As Lowen’s relationship with Verity’s husband, Jeremy, grows, she uncovers dark secrets about Verity’s past.

Since its release, opinions on the film have been heavily divided.

With just 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, reviewers criticize weak writing, lack of chemistry, and underwhelming performances, specifically Dakota Johnson’s, from a star-studded cast.

Rating: 3/5

Clayface

“Clayface,” released Oct. 23, brings a horrific spin to the DC Universe. Directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, it currently holds a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film follows Hollywood star Matt Hagen’s descent into insanity after a series of facial mutilations and botched reconstructive surgeries. Emotionally unstable and desperate to return to his life as a celebrity, Hagen turns to medical experimentation, murder and revenge.

Arguably the most impressive element of the movie is the practical prosthetics that give Clayface an equally immersive yet disgusting adaptation.

Alejandro Fiandor, a UM freshman, praised the film’s fresh villain approach.

“Villain movies have been done over and over again, and usually they just make the villain like, oh, he’s an antihero or whatnot.” Said Fiandor. “ I’m so happy they didn’t do this to Clayface. He was just a villain.”

But, Fiandor would have liked to see more plot development. Regardless, this movie has a refreshing twist on what makes a villain and makes viewers squirm.

Rating: 4/5

Crawlers

Since its Oct. 16 release, Crawlers has made a strong debut in the horror and thriller genre.

Professor George arrives at his apartment complex with mysterious, spider-filled wounds that lead to his untimely death. As a result, the complex is shut down, leaving residents confused about why they are locked in.

As spiders rapidly multiply, residents must fight off the arachnid invasion.

With a 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, reviews praise the movie’s entertaining tone and fun spider visuals. However, other reviews said it was lacking in comparison to similar films like the 2023 production “Infested.”

Arachnophobes beware, but if you are looking for some simple, spooky fun this Halloween season, “Crawlers” might just be perfect.

Rating: 4/5

Whether it’s a laugh, a groan, a cringe, or a scream, this spooky season offers endless options for fun film experiences to give you the Halloween you’re looking for.