Halloween songs that summon spirits of wistfulness

The Halloween season brings colorful decorations and creative costumes, but there’s another aspect to Halloween that not many people talk about: music.

Modern Halloween songs, however, just don’t feel the same as older ones that shaped childhoods and made Halloween history.

Below is a list of lively, nostalgic Halloween songs that UM students cherish.

“Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett & the Crypt Kickers

Released in 1962, “Monster Mash” remains a chilling classic. Singer Bobby Pickett tells the story with his deep voice, backed by background vocals. Sound effects like bubbling water or chemicals and a grave-like creak of an opening door appear in some instances during the song. The song is perfect for dancing, trick-or-treating and even relaxing at a Halloween party.

UM student Kayley Saveedra said the song is quite nostalgic to her.

“It reminds me of Halloween when I was younger, how excited I’d be to pick a costume and go trick-or-treating,” Saveedra said.

Aliette Vazquez also loves “Monster Mash.”

“It’s been a song that’s been played since I was in elementary school until now, so it always brings back good memories of hanging out with friends and family,” Vazquez said. “It showed me that Halloween is a time meant for everyone to get together and have fun.”

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

It’s almost impossible to forget the scary, yet exciting, music video which has garnered 1.2 billion views on YouTube where Michael Jackson dances with zombies. The song and choreography are a Halloween staple and have even been performed in flash mobs.

Jackson’s vocals are stunning and the lyrics enchant listeners into believing zombies and scary creatures may actually pop out of the ground.

Although the song was released in 1982, younger generations not only remember the song but praise it for the memories it brings.

“[It] reminds me of being little and dressing up with my family on Halloween,” said junior Gianna Gras.

“Calling All the Monsters” by China Anne McLain

Sung by McLain as a child actor on Disney Channel 15 years ago, this song is one that truly sticks out to Gen Z.

The music video has more than 60 million views on YouTube, and that number doesn’t include kids who watched on Disney Channel between programs. The fun beat and McLain’s powerful voice are enough to put someone into a dancing spell for all of Halloween night.

While living in Sweden, Hedda Rejsjo didn’t listen to many Halloween songs or celebrate the occasion much. But, she heard “Calling All the Monsters” when living there and loved it.

“It made me love Halloween more,” Rejsjo said.

“This is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Danny Elfman

This one is for the kids who grew up with the famous 1993 movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Elfman composed “This is Halloween,” which was the opening song in the movie. As the characters sing the frightening lyrics, the movie displays well-drawn and scary animations, which got many kids hooked on Halloween festivities in the first place.

“It’s one of my favorite Disney songs,” said Aliette Vazquez.

“I first heard it as a kid,” said Kayley Saveedra. “It feels very festive since it’s pretty on the nose.”

“Halloween Theme” by John Carpenter

The melody heard in many Halloween-themed videos can be traced back to the classic horror 1978 movie “Halloween.” It’s hard for those horror-movie aficionados to miss this one on their playlist.

Sofia Garcia has heard this song for what seems like forever and it’s also a song that reminds her of her family.

“My dad always plays creepy Halloween music in October,” Garcia said. “We decorate our house and he always decides to play really creepy music on the speaker. I hear [it] a lot.”

For those that don’t normally celebrate Halloween, give these songs a listen, dance a bit, have some fun and you may just discover a new favorite holiday.