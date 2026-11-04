Malachi Toney facing ankle injury ahead of Notre Dame

UM star wide receiver Malachi Toney is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Miami’s highly-anticipated matchup against Notre Dame, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

“His status for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame is uncertain,” Thamel said. “Toney is expected to press and attempt to play given the magnitude of the game.”

Toney, who was in the midst of a Heisman candidate sophomore season, suffered the injury during Wednesday’s practice ahead of No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday.

In eight games this season, Toney tallied 1,027 receiving yards (3rd), 73 receptions (2nd) and 13 touchdowns (T-2nd).

His 13 touchdowns this season tied Leonard Hankerson in 2010 with the most touchdowns by a Hurricane receiver in a single season.

The sophomore standout is 19 catches, 611 yards and four touchdown receptions away from setting the program records for each.

UM will now prepare for its rivalry matchup with its top weapon questionable, leaving the Hurricanes with a decision to either lean on the run game or spread the ball in the air.

Wide receivers who could step up include Duke transfer Cooper Barkate, who came to UM alongside quarterback Darian Mensah.

Barkate’s 1106 yards was second in the ACC in receiving last season as the duo led the Blue Devils to victories in the ACC Championship Game and the Sun Bowl.

Daylyn Upshaw’s presence on the field will also increase without Toney. The sophomore has totaled 22 catches, 263 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Other options include freshmen Somourian Wingo and Vance Spafford, who’ve each featured in the rotation this year. Spafford in particular, came in for Toney during multiple plays against FSU where he recorded a catch.

Miami will get set to face off against the Fighting Irish with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. in South Bend, Ind.

Coverage will take place on NBC.