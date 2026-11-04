Update: Malachi Toney to have surgery on ankle

Star wide receiver Malachi Toney is set to have surgery on Thursday, Nov. 5, after suffering a high ankle sprain on Wednesday ahead of Miami’s highly-anticipated matchup against Notre Dame, according to multiple sources.

“Malachi Toney has a high ankle sprain and will have surgery, which will allow him to return for the College Football Playoff,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on Wednesday. “The timeline for return from this injury is typically at least four weeks.”

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger, the injury is believed to sideline Toney for 4-6 weeks, setting the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 5 as the earliest that the wide receiver could make his return.

Toney, who was in the midst of a Heisman candidate sophomore season, suffered the injury during Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s game against No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday.

While it was originally believed that Toney was attempting to rehabilitate quickly to play on against the Fighting Irish, further evaluation showed that the wide receiver’s injury required surgery.

“Malachi Toney sustained an injury during Wednesday’s practice and is currently undergoing further evaluation by the team’s medical staff. We will share additional updates as appropriate,” the University of Miami said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Miami Hurricane has reached out to the University in regards to Toney’s surgery, but has yet to receive a response.

Click here for more on the original reporting on Toney’s injury.