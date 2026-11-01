Miami Swim & Dive falls to Alabama 224-110 in dual meet

Miami swim & dive wrapped up a two-day trip to the University of Alabama Natatorium on Saturday, but despite several standout performances and four individual event victories, the Hurricanes ultimately fell to the Crimson Tide, 224-110.

Veteran swimmer Ashlyn Massey was among Miami’s top performers, winning the 200-yard butterfly (1:55.11) and taking third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Massey’s 200 fly time was the fifth-fastest in the ACC so far this season and ranked 12th nationally, further establishing her as one of the conference’s top competitors in the event.

The veteran also competed in three relay events and recorded a 100 fly time that ranked 20th in the ACC this season.

After qualifying for the NCAA Championships in the 200 fly last season, Massey entered the 2026-27 campaign as one of Miami’s strongest swimmers. Her performance against Alabama offered another glimpse of the impact she could have for the Hurricanes as the season progresses further.

While Massey led the charge in the pool, Miami’s divers delivered a similarly impressive showing on the springboards.

Freshman Aurelie Sevigny claimed the top spot in the 3-meter springboard with a score of 353.63, adding another individual victory to Miami’s tally.

Sevigny also finished runner-up in the 1-meter competition, where teammate Emma Gullstrand took home gold with a score of 312.15.

The pair’s performances gave Miami a sweep of the diving victories, providing a bright spot for the Hurricanes despite the lopsided final score.

Miami also found success in the distance freestyle events.

Marissa Inouye captured first place in the 1,000-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 9:47.95 to secure another individual victory for the Hurricanes.

Elsewhere in the pool, Leah Evans earned a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.28.

Phoebe Mayo added another runner-up finish in the 200-yard backstroke, clocking 1:56.92, while Sophie Lenze took second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:13.62.

Although Alabama ultimately controlled the team scoring, Miami’s individual performances demonstrated its ability to compete across multiple disciplines.

The Hurricanes secured victories in butterfly, distance freestyle and both diving events, while adding several podium finishes throughout the two-day competition.

With the Alabama meet behind them, Miami’s divers will turn their attention to the University of Austin Invitational, scheduled for Nov. 11-14.