Miami soccer falls to No. 22 Florida State at home 

The Miami Hurricanes fell 2-0 at home to in-state rival Florida State, suffering their first loss in more than a month.

Miami started the game with the first shot attempt of the night from Jessica Key from a corner kick. The attempt sailed over the crossbar and was the Hurricanes’ only shot of the night.

The Seminoles, who entered the game ranked No. 22 nationally, controlled the game from the opening kickoff. In the third minute, Florida State found the back of the net. Midfielder Joelle Jung sent in a cross from outside the box toward Nawreen Ahmad, who flicked the ball into the goal to give the Seminoles an early lead.

Despite conceding early, the Hurricanes held their own defensively throughout the first half. Atlee Olofson recorded two saves after Florida State’s goal to keep the Seminoles off the score sheet the rest of the half.

Florida State recorded 10 shots and six shots on target compared with one shot for the Hurricanes and zero shots on target. The Seminoles also recorded nine corner kicks to Miami’s two.

Florida State took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Hurricanes were reduced to 10 players in the 53rd minute when freshman Maddie Sadusky received a red card following a challenge on a Florida State defender.

Florida State doubled its lead in the 72nd minute when Wrianna Hudson found the back of the net. Shaneil Buckley sent a cross from the left side into the middle of the 18-yard box, where Hudson connected with her right foot and placed the shot into the bottom-left corner to secure the 2-0 victory for the Seminoles.

Olofson finished with four saves on the night for the Hurricanes.

With the loss, Miami (10-4-3, 4-3-2 ACC) sees its five-game unbeaten streak end as Florida State (9-2-3, 5-1-2 ACC) moves to fourth in the ACC standings.

Miami will look to bounce back and close out the regular season with a win Thursday, Nov. 5, when the Canes travel to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame for their final game of the regular season before the ACC tournament.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on ACCNX.