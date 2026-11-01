Canes Cross Country struggles in ACC Championships

The Hurricanes made their way to Blacksburg, Va. for the start of the postseason with the ACC Championship. At the head of the pack for the Canes were their senior stars who have shined all season.

In the men’s 8k Miami was led by Michael Castillo who posted a time of 24:45.1. Castillo shaved 26 seconds off his personal best set last year at the Southern Showcase, and entered the Canes record books with the 8th fastest time in program history. The Hurricanes next two finishes came from underclassmen as freshman John Templeton crossed the finish line at 25:05.2 followed by freshman Cason Mitchell at 25:31.3, who posted their best times of the season.

For the women in the 6k it was a familiar face, as Maddie Scheier made her fifth consecutive leading finish for the women in the 2026 season alone. Her time of 20:54.3 is slightly behind her 4th best program time of 20:42.37, but it is her best time in the 6k of the season. Behind Scheier was freshman Zaria Hall at 21:31.2 and senior Emma Hencock at 22:05.9 her best of the season.

It wasn’t the best showing for Miami as a team who finished in 17th and 18th for the men and women respectively, but individuals for Miami have a couple more stops this postseason. First in Tallahassee for the NCAA South Region Championships and then Indiana for the NCAA Cross Country Championships.