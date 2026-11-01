Miami volleyball sweeps Virginia Tech to close out road stretch

The Miami Hurricanes secured their 14th consecutive win over Virginia Tech on Sunday, sweeping the Hokies 3-0 in Blacksburg, Va. The Canes improved to 11-10 overall and 9-3 in ACC play.

The match opened with the Hurricanes taking an early 4-1 lead. However, the Hokies responded to take an 8-6 advantage. Miami chipped away at the deficit with kills from freshman Denitsa Angelova and redshirt junior Anriana Rodgriuez. Despite a 5-1 Virginia Tech run that extended its lead 14-9, Miami was able to score the next three points.

After the Hokies added to their lead, the Hurricanes recorded the next six points. With neither team able to build a lead of more than one point, the Hurricanes close it out with three straight points to secure a 27-25 lead.

Virginia Tech opened the second set with an early lead, but four straight points from Angelova helped the Canes take a 6-4 lead advantage. The Hurricanes continued to build their momentum with back-to-back points, extending their lead to 15-6. Miami maintained control for the remainder of the set, closing it out 25-17.

Virginia Tech came out strong in the third set with an early 7-1 lead. However, the Hurricanes responded with a 9-2 run to take a one point advantage. Sophomore Asia Harvey contributed with three kills and a block during the run.

Both teams went back and forth with points before four consecutive points from the Canes, giving them a 14-11 lead. Despite Virginia Tech pulling within one point, sophomore setter Billie Reiter, who has not played since Sept. 12 against St. Thomas served five straight points to help Miami regain control.

The Hurricanes maintained their lead and finished the match with a 25-18 set win.

Freshman Ruth Martinez and sophomore Sonja Danilovic recorded ten kills each, leading the Canes’s offense combining for 16 digs and four blocks.

Rodriguez recorded 37 kills and ten digs while redshirt senior Gaby Arroyo recorded 13 digs. Angelova contributed four blocks and also added six kills.

Miami will return home for their match against Stanford on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Freeman Indoor Stadium at the Knight Sports Complex.