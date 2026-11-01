Takeaways from Miami’s 38-35 Halloween scare against UNC

The Hurricanes came into Saturday’s matchup against North Carolina winless in their last five matchups.

While things got a little spooky on Halloween night, Miami’s offense shined and led the way for a 38-35 victory under the lights at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

MIami’s victory marked the first time ever the Hurricanes went undefeated against ACC opponents on the road.

Offensive firepower

It was just another day at the office for quarterback Darian Mensah and wideout Malachi Toney.

Toney finished the night with seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. While Mensah threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns on a 76 percent completion percentage.

For Senior running back Mark Fletcher Jr, Saturday night was historic.

Fletcher did not light up the stat sheet when it comes to rushing yardage. He had 13 carries for 43 yards. However, Fletcher was able to find the end zone two times on the ground and one time through the air.

Fletcher’s 31-yard touchdown reception was the longest of his career.

He now holds the record for career combined touchdowns with 38 as his three touchdown performance put him past Stephen McGuire & Edgerrin James.He also now ties McGuire’s mark of 35 rushing touchdowns.

Defense needs improvement

Yes, junior defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot had an impressive night with two sacks and a crucial forced fumble that put Miami in position to win the game. However, his standout performance can’t mask the poor showing from the defense as a whole.

The Hurricanes allowed 407 yards of total offense, the most this season.

UNC sixth-year quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, all career-highs.

The Tar Heels had a 100 percent red-zone touchdown rate. They also were 8-of-11 on third down conversions and 2-for-2 on fourth down.

Miami could not guard Ohio State transfer tight end Jelani Thurman as Edwards found him in the back of the end zone wide open twice.

With Notre Dame averaging 445.1 total yards per game, adjustments will have to be made this week during practice.

Special Teams

With about 90 seconds left in the game, UNC down three, the Tar Heels attempted an onside kick.

What was a great onside kick and recovery was called back due to an offside penalty. On the second onside kick, UNC recovered as well, but they received a flag for an illegal block.

On the third onside kick, Miami finally received the ball.

If UNC did not have its own set of self inflicting wounds, the game could have been a much different situation.

It may not have been pretty but Miami was able to keep composure, stay resilient and improve to 8-0 on the season.

Next up, the Hurricanes head to South Bend for a date with Notre Dame, one of college football’s most anticipated matchups. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.