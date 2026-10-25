‘We just play ball’: Takeaways from No. 1 Miami’s 52-23 faceoff against Pittsburgh

Coming into Hard Rock freshly ranked as the No.1 team in the country, the Hurricanes hosted the Pittsburgh Panthers with a pressure on their shoulders not felt in 24 years.

Miami couldn’t care less about the ranking, cruising to a 52-23 win, improving to 7-0 and remaining as one of the three undefeated teams in the country.

Malachi Toney is exactly who fans think he is

Star wideout and Heisman candidate Malachi Toney recorded 16 receptions and three touchdowns for 194 receiving yards, breaking his own record for single-game receptions (13).

“There’s not a guy in the country more dependable than Malachi Toney,” said Cristobal.

The 19-year-old has proven himself an invaluable asset in Miami’s roster, and Saturday’s performance was another reminder why.

By halftime alone, the receiver had already amassed 159 yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

But it wasn’t the number that made Toney’s performance remarkable — it was his ability to deliver when Miami needed him most.

Whether converting difficult third downs or breaking away for a 53-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Toney repeatedly gave Pitt’s defense more than it could handle.

“The dude works his butt off,” added quarterback Darian Mensah.

And the chemistry between the two was undeniable. Mensah finished the afternoon with 387 passing yards and four touchdowns, three of which found their way into Toney’s hands.

For a team with aspirations to return to the national championship stage, having a receiver capable of producing those numbers is more than a luxury.

It’s a weapon.

The 1-0 mentality in motion

Consistency is key in the Cristobal era.

And with the Hurricanes sitting atop the college football world for the first time in nearly 24 years, maintaining that consistency has never been more vital.

But Miami’s performance Saturday suggested that the pressure of being No. 1 hasn’t gone to players’ heads. Most importantly, it hasn’t distracted the Hurricanes from the mentality that got them there.

When asked about distractions associated with being the top-ranked team in the country, Toney shrugged.

“We don’t acknowledge that stuff like that,” he said. “We just stay focused.”

Rather than allow last weekend’s emotional double-overtime victory over Florida State to dictate their performance, Miami came out swinging against Pitt, establishing a commanding 17-0 lead before eventually entering halftime ahead 31-7.

“It’s relentless,” said Toney. “You play this game before this game. You play it Tuesday and Wednesday.”

For Miami, the objective remains simple: go 1-0, every week. David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Sophomore receiver Malachi Toney breaks away from Pitt defenders on Oct. 24, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Penalties were a buzzkill

Even a 29-point victory wasn’t without its frustrations.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there we can do better on,” said Toney. “Just because the score said what it was, we still probably left some points out there.”

Despite dominating the scoreboard, Miami committed 10 penalties for 77 yards — an undisciplined showing that left plenty of room for improvement in spite of the Hurricanes’ commanding win.

Miami repeatedly found itself battling avoidable mistakes, especially pre-snap, an issue that could prove far more consequential against opponents later in the season.

“We had far too many penalties tonight,” said Mensah. “We have a lot to improve.”

Miami’s ability to overcome those mistakes against Pitt speaks to the strength of its offense, but relying on explosive plays to compensate for lapses in discipline isn’t a sustainable strategy longterm.

After all, being No. 1 doesn’t mean being perfect. It does, however, mean being held to a higher standard.

Defense said, ‘not today, Pitt’

Miami’s defense struggled in last weekend’s battle against the Seminoles, but a week later, the Hurricanes decided that those mistakes would not be made again.

The defensive unit came out with renewed intensity Saturday, holding the Panthers scoreless through the opening quarter and forcing punts on Pitt’s first three possessions.

“I thought our eyes were more disciplined, the focus was better, the attention to detail of this defense is critical,” said Cristobal.

Its run defense was particularly effective, limiting the Panthers to just 69 rushing yards.

Mohamed Toure and JJ Dunnigan each recorded five tackles, while Bryce Fitzgerald — who caught the game winning interception in double overtime in last weekend’s battle against Florida State — added four.

And while Pitt managed to find the end zone as the game progressed and bench players rotated in, Miami’s defense had already helped establish a commanding advantage that the Panthers never seriously threatened.

The Hurricanes travel to UNC-Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.