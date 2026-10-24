Miami Earns a Scoreless Draw on Senior Night

Before Friday night’s game against the Boston College Eagles, the Miami Hurricanes honored seven seniors: Emilie Simpson, Caroline Hood, Crosby Nicholson, Moira Flynn, Maddie Landers, Grace Mensah, and Atlee Olofson.

Miami fought tooth and nail for a win to honor its seniors, but were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw despite controlling the match.

The Hurricanes were able to apply pressure straight from kickoff.

In the eighth minute, Cisel Akgül recorded a shot on target, forcing a save from Eagles goalkeeper Olivia Shippee. Miami

continued to pile on the pressure throughout the first half as Maddie Landers had a shot on target in the 34th minute.

Despite the Hurricanes having five shots in the first half, Miami and Boston College remained tied 0-0 heading into halftime.

Miami built on its first-half momentum, sending a barrage of shots toward the BC goal. Maddie Sadusky and Jessica Kaye both had shots on

target early in the second half, but neither shot was able to find the back of the net. The Hurricanes would tally eight more shots in the half, including shots from Jessica Kaye and Akgül, but were unable to break through the Eagles’ defense.

The Hurricanes outshot the Eagles 15-5, held a 4-2 advantage in shots on target and also held a 14-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Olofson finished with two saves for the Hurricanes and recorded her seventh clean sheet of the season. Boston College did not record a single shot on goal in the second half.

With the draw, Miami (9-3-3, 3-2-2 ACC) moves to eighth place in the ACC standings. Boston College (9-3-2, 2-3-2 ACC) moves to 12th place.

Miami will look to build on a four-game unbeaten streak Thursday, Oct. 29, when the Canes travel to Syracuse for another conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will air on ACCNX.