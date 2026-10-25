Miami stacks two more wins at Dual-A-Pool-Ooza, sweeps the weekend

The Miami Hurricanes women’s swimming and diving team made waves this weekend, sweeping the competition at Dual-A-Pool-Ooza with three commanding victories over Liberty, FIU and Vanderbilt.

After opening the two-day event with a 119-86 victory over Liberty on Friday at the Whitten Center Pool, the Hurricanes carried their momentum into Saturday’s action at the Doral Aquatic Center, where they dominated FIU, 135-52, before gliding past Vanderbilt, 158-42.

Marissa Inouye stole the spotlight Saturday morning, capturing two individual victories to help power Miami past the Panthers.

Inouye claimed the 500-yard freestyle in 4:56.98 before returning to the pool to lead a Hurricanes sweep of the podium in the 200-yard freestyle.

Touching the wall in 1:51.16, Inouye secured first place ahead of freshman Joslyn Bolton (1:52.42) and fellow freshman Peyton Leigh (1:53.31), giving Miami all three top finishes in the event.

The Hurricanes continued to showcase their depth throughout the morning, with Leah Evans racing to victory in the 100-yard backstroke (54.80) and Taylor Johannsen taking first in the 400-yard individual medley (4:20.80).

Bolton added another impressive performance, finishing second overall in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.99.

Miami showed no signs of slowing down in Saturday’s afternoon session, delivering another dominant performance to close out the weekend against the Commodores.

Inouye continued her impressive day alongside Leigh, with the duo combining for the top time in the split 700/300 freestyle relay. Leigh clocked a 9:57.54 in the 1,000-yard freestyle effort.

Brooke Murphy kept Miami’s momentum rolling in the 200-yard freestyle, touching the wall first in 1:50.72. Teammate Ashlyn Massey followed closely behind in 1:51.09, giving the Hurricanes another one-two finish.

Miami’s dominance extended beyond the pool and onto the diving boards, where Aurelie Sevigny and Emily Francis delivered a commanding showing in the 1-meter springboard event.

Sevigny claimed the top spot with a score of 310.55, while Francis finished just behind with 309.05, securing the top two finishes for the Hurricanes.

With three dual meet victories across two days, Miami capped off an undefeated weekend at Dual-A-Pool-Ooza, showcasing its strength in both swimming and diving as the Hurricanes continue building momentum early in the season.