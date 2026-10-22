Homecoming fireworks moved to intramural fields

The main Homecoming fireworks display will take place on the intramural fields (IM) instead of Lake Osceola this year.

The fireworks were last launched from the intramural fields in 2011, making this year a return to a familiar location.

“Moving back to the Intramural Fields provides a more controlled environment and allows the pyrotechnics company hired by the HEC to use fireworks that could not be used when the show was launched from the lake,” the University said in a statement to The Hurricane. “Ideally, it will enhance the overall display and will provide a safer viewing experience for our guests.”

Freshman Isabella Ramharakh came forward last year with a video of her being burned by firework sparks at Homecoming, causing numerous other students to report injuries from the 2024 and 2025 Homecoming firework displays.

The Hurricane reached out to three of the impacted students to ask how they felt about the change, but has not yet received responses.

UM cites “Spectator safety and experience” as the main reasons for the move back to the IM Fields. The choice was made by the University’s Department of Facilities Operations & Planning and other campus partners.

The fireworks display location is not the only change to this year’s Homecoming celebration. The competition between student organizations, the point system, Canes Spirit Day and Canes Showdown also changed this year to improve the student experience.

These decisions were made in collaboration with the student-led Homecoming Executive Committee — made up of 30 members — the Division of Student Affairs and Alumni Engagement and the Department of Student Activities and Organizations.

For more Homecoming updates, visit @umiamihomecoming on Instagram.