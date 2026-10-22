Miami Hurricanes Aim to Stay Perfect Against Pitt Panthers

The Hurricanes are 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time in 24 years following their double OT triumph over bitter rivals Florida State in an instant classic.

However, it is right back to business for the Canes this Saturday as they take on a dangerous 5-2 Pitt squad.

Sadly for Pitt, they will be without their starting QB Mason Heintschel, who is out for the season with an ACL injury. Heintschel had 1304 yards on the year, 14 TDs, and just one interception before going down.

Since losing him the Panthers are winless, bringing their conference record to 2-2, greatly hurting their odds of contending for an ACC title which many predicted they would be in the hunt for at the start of the season.

Miami, on the other hand, is still very much in the driver’s seat in the ACC. With an undefeated record, the Canes control their own destiny when it comes to playing for the conference championship in December.

Quarterback Darian Mensah is continuing his stellar season in which he leads the nation in both completion percentage and passer rating, placing him in the thick of Heisman Trophy conversations. Malachi Toney is also well-slated in Heisman talks alongside his QB, as he is top-5 in the country in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs.

Miami’s depth has also been a huge factor as of late, with three different RBs recording 9+ carries last Saturday against the Noles. They were led by third-string true freshman Javian Mallory, who scampered for 108 yards and 2 TDs, including one to tie the game in OT.

Defensively, the Hurricanes were exposed a little bit by a Seminole offense that was the first to give Miami any real worry this season, as FSU QB Ashton Daniels threw for 298 yards and 4 TDs. Plus the Canes gave up an overtime hail mary which was called back for holding, and then almost another on the next play, when Bryce Fitzgerald barely won a struggle for the football in the end zone.

If the Panthers want any chance of taking down the Hurricanes, they will need to target Miami’s banged-up secondary early and often, and try to get pressure on Mensah.

Miami is heavily favored in this one, but can’t take the Panthers lightly after almost having their season derailed a week ago.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. eastern time at Hard Rock stadium on Saturday.