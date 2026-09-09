UM Homecoming 2026 is being reimagined with 4 major changes  

Significant changes are coming to the 2026 Homecoming schedule, including a reworked competition format and adjustments to long‑standing traditions.

In a statement released on Instagram, the University of Miami’s Homecoming Executive Committee said the changes are part of a broader effort to “better align with [their] core mission” of strengthening campus unity, institutional pride and alumni engagement.

According to HEC, the goal is to preserve the traditions that define Homecoming while introducing new formats that make individual events more flexible and accessible.

“By honoring our past and building for the future, we are excited to create an experience that reflects the very best of the Canes community,” HEC said on its Instagram.

HEC Chair Raul Valdes said the Committee has spent the past year reviewing how students and organizations engage with Homecoming.

“In the past couple of years, we have seen a decrease in the number of student organizations competing within Homecoming,” Valdes said. “This year we wanted to focus on increasing student organization participation to make sure that Homecoming remains a campus‑wide event and is as inclusive as possible.”

Some students say they are still learning about the changes and how this year’s schedule will unfold.

Senior Paige Swarthout said she has historically only attended the more popular events during Homecoming week.

“I have never attended one Homecoming event or activity besides the football game and concert,” Swarthout said.

She added that she often wasn’t aware of when other events were happening.

“I never knew when other Homecoming things were going on,” she said. “My friends never knew either. We went to the concert our freshman year, but I honestly don’t remember who the last couple of artists were.”

Swarthout said she wasn’t aware of any new changes happening this year, but she hopes the updates will make the schedule easier for students to follow and encourage more people to attend.

The HEC highlighted four important updates in the Instagram post.

No more mandatory organization competitions

First, the Committee has eliminated the cumulative Homecoming competition and its traditional leaderboard. Without a week‑long scoring system, organizations are no longer expected to participate in every event to remain competitive.

Valdes said the overall competition often favored larger organizations that could attend every event.

“Now that there isn’t this requirement to be at every event, organizations can compete in what they are passionate about and earn the recognition and prizes for the specific competitions they find themselves in,” he said.

New points system

Instead of earning points across an entire slate of activities, organizations can now compete selectively. Each event will award its own points, meaning groups can choose the competitions that best match their strengths or traditions.

The shift is designed to make participation more flexible and remove the expectation of committing to the full week.

Canes Spirit Day

The long‑running Alma Mater competition has been replaced with Canes Spirit Day, a campus‑wide celebration focused on school pride rather than performance, scheduled for Nov. 12.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear orange and green and stop by grab‑and‑go activities at the Rock. Valdes said the change is meant to broaden participation and reach students who may not have engaged with performance‑based events in the past.

“We wanted to make sure that Homecoming was uniting our campus and extending our reach beyond our usual audience,” he said.

Canes Showdown

Organized Cheer has also been reinvented as Canes Showdown, a performance showcase that allows for a wider range of talent. Instead of a single cheer‑based routine, participants can take the stage through live music, lip‑sync performances or dance.

What’s staying the same?

Valdes said several long‑standing events will remain part of the schedule, including Hurricanes Help the Hometown and Homecoming Kickoff. He said the Committee is also reviewing logistics for the annual boat burning ceremony.

“The boat burning ceremony is one of our favorite events of Homecoming as well, and we are actively thinking of ways to make sure that the entire experience of Homecoming is memorable,” he said.

Valdes also emphasized that visibility is a priority for the Committee.

“We are always looking for ways to improve Homecoming’s visibility on campus, and part of the changes we are making this year are meant to make Homecoming more inclusive to all,” he said.

Of course, students can still expect a dramatic headliner reveal for the concert, and buzz is also surrounding the recently revealed Homecoming theme: Flip The Script.