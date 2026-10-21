When class challenges extend beyond coursework

Living with chronic illnesses like arthritis, diabetes or Crohn’s disease means that keeping up with classes involves planning around more than just assignment deadlines.

A flare-up, treatment or medical appointment can interrupt a week without warning, leaving students to catch up on coursework while managing the condition that kept them away.

At UM, students can request academic accommodations through the Office of Disability Services. The office reviews requests on a case-by-case basis using documentation provided by the student. UM’s attendance policy recognizes documented illness as a reason for an approved absence, but attending class can still mean pushing through symptoms.

For Amanda, a sophomore who did not wish to use her last name and is double majoring in finance and accounting, that means stiff joints, aching muscles and fatigue. She was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis in October of her freshman year.

“It was definitely a struggle going into my freshman year feeling like I ran a marathon every day and not knowing why I felt like that,” Amanda said.

Her symptoms also shape how she plans her coursework. She gives herself extra time for handwritten assignments because writing can cause her fingers to swell and cramp.

“There are some days where my neck or back feel completely stiff, making it difficult for me to get out of bed some mornings,” she said. “But I prefer morning classes because as the day goes on, my body grows increasingly achy and tired.”

Despite those symptoms, she rarely misses class. When she does miss class because of flu-like symptoms, she asks a classmate for notes. She described her professors as understanding when she provides a doctor’s note..

Her experience shows that attendance alone doesn’t tell the whole story.

In a statement to The Miami Hurricane, UM described how ODS works directly with students with disabilities to determine and implement reasonable accommodations that support access to academic programs and activities.

“ODS encourages students to remain engaged with the office throughout the semester, particularly if their needs change or challenges arise,” the University said.

Students can request accommodations or provide updated documentation at any time during the academic year, according to the statement. ODS encourages students to submit requests by the priority deadlines listed on its website.

For students managing a changing condition, this flexibility allows them to return to the office with updated information about their needs.

Once accommodations are approved, the office works with students and faculty to support their implementation and address concerns. Students who believe an approved accommodation is not being followed are encouraged to contact ODS so staff can review and address the situation.

Victoria Calderin-Lemus, a lecturer in UM’s Department of Writing Studies, said she works with students managing chronic illnesses to create an alternate schedule or pace for completing missed work. She also recommends recurring Writing Center appointments and tries to post assignments on Canvas early so students can access them when they can’t attend.

But flexibility has its limits when missed work builds up across several courses.

“Thats the worst position to be in because often I know the student is trying to their best: that is always an awful conversation to have,” she said.

She encourages students to discuss their needs early, even if the conversation feels uncomfortable.

“On a personal note, I would want any and all students in this position to know that the need for accommodation in no way diminishes or calls into question their value as a student or as a person,” Calderin-Lemus said.

Communicating with professors has made a difference in Amanda’s experience. Opening up to Calderin-Lemus, while working on an essay about her struggles helped her feel more comfortable discussing her condition with others.

“I remember feeling so connected to her after that conversation, and it encouraged me to be more open about my struggles with other people,” Amanda said.

She hopes students and professors will keep that understanding in mind, even when someone’s health struggles are not obvious.

“It’s always good to treat people with respect and patience because you never know what their body or mental health is like that day,” she said.

Chronic illness can keep students from attending class, even when they want to be there. Understanding that difference matters when a student has to explain another absence or ask for more time to finish an assignment.