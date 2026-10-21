No Key West this weekend? No problem

With swarms of nearly-naked people crowding Duval Street and packing hotel rooms, Key West may not be everyone’s idea of a fun Halloween weekend. Fantasy Fest has become an unofficial tradition for sophomores, juniors and seniors at the University of Miami.

Many students enjoy going with their friends, but that’s not everything that Miami has to offer to celebrate the spooky season.

For a more budget friendly experience, The Berry Farm hosts its annual “Harvest Festival” up until the final weeks of November. The attraction features a photoworthy pumpkin and sunflower patch, 5-acre corn maze, hayrides, food, and live entertainment.

If something spookier is what you desire, voted Miami’s best attraction, the House of Horror at Tropical Park has five haunted attractions, unlimited carnival rides, and scare zones for the price of forty dollars per adult.

Key West can be expensive, and the pressure of booking a hotel and finding a ride can turn a weekend meant to be fun into something stressful. Students shouldn’t feel pressured to make the drive down South, and should feel comfortable celebrating Halloween close to campus.

For students on a tight budget, the price of costumes, transportation and hotel rooms in the Keys can create a financial burden. Exacerbating the issue, students who don’t plan the trip over the summer face the issue of paying higher prices for amenities or the trip as a whole.

Sophomore Emily Rose waited until September to book her hotel room and said she struggled to find anything available.

“We’re staying at a motel because everything else was sold out,” Rose said. “We bought their last room, which cost $1,700 for only three nights.”

Key West veteran and senior Addie Murphy guesses she spent “between $600 to $700 at the end of her trip.” Murphy purchased her hotels in early August, paying “$300 for two nights.”

For reference, a three night stay in Key West in April, six months from now, costs less than 300 dollars per night, according to Booking.com. This compares to a stay in Orlando averaging anywhere from 70 dollars to 135 per night.

Aside from Miami, many theme parks across Florida organize seasonal Halloween events and attractions, giving students the opportunity to celebrate while enjoying a change in scenery. One destination popular within the student body has been Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, which offers thrilling rides, immersive attractions and entertainment for a fun-filled day with friends and a great alternative if you still want to celebrate Halloween.

“I had a really good time at Halloween Horror Nights,” said sophomore Majo Gomez, who went to Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween during her freshman year. “I loved going with my friends and seeing their reactions when they got scared. The wait times were pretty hefty, so make sure you go with a group of friends who love talking and are all willing to chip in for the cost of things.”

Other resources like Dice, Fever and Posh that make it easy for students to browse events occurring near them.

Students can also make the most of their weekend by staying home. Hosting a “Scream” marathon, baking pumpkin spice treats, and carving pumpkins with friends can be equally as exciting.

Whether it’s Key West, a local Halloween event or a night in with friends, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween. After all, it’s about making memories, wherever the weekend takes you.