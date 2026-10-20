Santoro takes a bite out of the Gators in Miami men’s diving season opener

By
Bella Armstrong
-
Photo Credit: Miami Athletics // Freshman diver Matthew Santoro performs a dive during the NCAA Swim & Dive Championships in Atlanta, Ga. on March 26, 2026.

Sophomore diver Matteo Santoro wasted no time making a splash in his second season with the Miami Hurricanes, capturing gold in the men’s 1-meter springboard during Miami’s season-opening meet against the Florida Gators on Friday at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

Santoro claimed the top spot with a score of 374.18, leading the Hurricanes in their first competition of the 2026-27 season.

The Italian standout nearly completed a sweep of the springboard events, finishing second in the men’s 3-meter with 382.13 points, just 8.17 points behind Florida’s Miguel Tovar, who took gold with 390.30.

Santoro’s season-opening performance follows a remarkable freshman campaign that saw him emerge as one of the nation’s top collegiate divers.

At the 2026 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Santoro earned All-America honors in both springboard events, finishing as the national runner-up in the 1-meter with 412.50 points and fourth in the 3-meter with 465.95.

He also collected two medals at the ACC Championships, taking bronze in the 1-meter and silver in the 3-meter, making him the most nationally decorated Hurricane divers to return this season.

Santoro entered his collegiate career with an impressive international résumé, including a gold medal alongside former Hurricane Chiara Pellacani in the mixed 3-meter synchronized event at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

But Santoro wasn’t the only Hurricane making waves in Gainesville.

Freshman Valerio Mosca impressed in his collegiate debut, bringing home bronze in the men’s 1-meter with 359.85 points, finishing behind teammate Santoro and Florida’s Conor Gesing.

In the men’s 3-meter, Mosca narrowly missed the podium, placing fourth with a score of 364.95.

The pair’s performances gave Miami two top-four finishers in each springboard event to open the season.

Miami’s men’s diving program enters the 2026-27 campaign looking to build on last season’s momentum, which included five All-America honors among three divers at the NCAA Championships.

The Hurricanes return to Coral Gables on Friday, Oct. 23, for Dual-A-Pool-Ooza against FIU, Vanderbilt and Liberty at the Whitten Center Pool. First splash is set for noon.

@EuroAquatics via X // Valerio Mosca takes Boys 3m Springboard gold in the European Aquatics U23 Swimming Championship on June 27, 2025, in Šamorín, Slovakia

Previous articlePotential flooding predicted to impact Fantasy Fest this weekend
Bella Armstrong
Bella Armstrong
Bella Armstrong is a Senior Staff Writer for The Miami Hurricane, primarily covering sports. A senior journalism major with a minor in sports media, she has a particular interest in athlete profiles, long-form features and stories that explore the people and culture behind sports. Her work has covered everything from Miami athletics, NCAA championships and Olympic athletes to hockey, motorsports and the intersection of sports, news and popular culture. When she isn't pitching her next story, she can usually be found reading, watching movies with friends or working on one of the many stories she has convinced herself she has time to write.