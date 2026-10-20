Potential flooding predicted to impact Fantasy Fest this weekend

The Florida Keys are under a coastal flooding advisory until Wednesday, Oct. 21, as well as Oct. 24 through 31, according to the National Weather Service.

With thousands of students from the University of Miami making the nearly three-and-a-half hour drive to Key West for Fantasy Fest, these flood warnings could potentially affect the festivities taking place on Duval Street this weekend.

Fantasy Fest is “an annual, 10 day costumed street party and festival held every October in Key West,” according to the events’ official website. It has become a common tradition for sophomores through seniors at UM to attend each year the week before Halloween. This year, the festival is taking place from Oct. 15-25.

The National Weather Service provides citizens with a calendar stating the 2026 King Tides — or high tide levels — could lead to flooding. The calendar indicates that the highest tides of 2026 will take place from Oct. 24-31, and from Nov. 25-26.

Those dates overlap with the final weekend ofFantasy Fest, meaning the recent increased rainfall due to tropical storm Isaias could lead to flooding across the Keys while UM students try to travel.

The National Weather Service also provides calendars with predictions for flooding, and they have labeled Oct. 24 as low chance, while Oct. 25 has been labeled as having high chances of flooding.

October typically sees the highest monthly water level of the year, and with Key West being the southernmost key, it is labeled as having severe and chronic flooding.

As students begin to make the drive south, make sure to check weather conditions and flood warnings or advisories in order to stay as safe as possible. In the most extreme case, evacuation routes and shelters can be found here.