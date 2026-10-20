Miami athletics debuts UHealth jersey patch

The University of Miami debuted a jersey patch with UHealth on Saturday, Oct. 17, during the football game versus Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium.

Football, women’s soccer and women’s basketball each sported a green UHealth logo on the front of their respective home jerseys over the weekend.

Women’s volleyball, who was on the road to face SMU on Oct. 16 and Pittsburgh on Oct.18, did not have the logo on its jersey. It is unclear if the team will debut the patch when volleyball hosts Notre Dame on Friday, Oct. 23.

Athletic programs rushed to secure sponsors once the NCAA approved the sale of jersey patches as a form of revenue for the 2026-2027 athletic season.

On July 28, Ohio State reached a landmark deal with JPMorganChase worth $17 million annually to sport the logo on all 36 of the Buckeyes’ athletic programs. That same day, Notre Dame athletics announced a six-year deal worth more than $100 million with SoFi Technologies to be the jersey patch sponsor for the Fighting Irish.

Miami was more methodical in its process compared to other athletic programs and still continues to be, debuting the jersey patch this past weekend with its health system.

UHealth is South Florida’s only university-based medical system, and is regarded as the “clinical and medical arm” of UM.

The medical system is a major part of UM’s financial structure. In fiscal year 2025, the University reported $3.293 billion in net patient revenue from its hospitals and clinics, compared to $767.7 million in net tuition and fee revenue.

At the time of publication it is unclear whether the patch is a temporary placeholder or a transactional sponsorship. Regardless, a mid-season debut of the patch makes sense from a business perspective.

As a whole, the University’s athletic program is one of the most lucrative in the country across the board, with its crown jewel being its historic and now No.1 ranked football team.

Miami participated in five of the 17 most-watched college football games last season, with its national championship and quarterfinal games ranking as the first and third most watched, respectively.

Its basketball program is in the midst of a historic turnaround under second-year head coach Jai Lucas and sits ranked No.14 ahead of the approaching season.

Other teams like baseball are considered a “blue-blood” in the respective sport — boasting an impressive four national championships.

The Hurricanes can leverage this temporary sponsor into a more long-term deal with another brand and inject more revenue into an already streamlined process, or continue promoting the University’s biggest financial arm.

The Miami Hurricane reached out to the University of Miami for comment, but has yet to receive a response.