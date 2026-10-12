Miami digs in for draw versus No. 4 Wake Forest despite early red card

Hurricanes soccer stood its ground on home turf as underdogs against No. 4 Wake Forest, holding the Demon Deacons to a 0-0 draw Saturday afternoon.

Miami’s ACC campaign has demonstrated a significant shift from last season’s poor conference record. The Canes entered this match with a 3-1-1 record, contrasted by last season’s 1-7-2 result tally, and only one fewer goal than the entirety of last season (19-20). The starkest contrast is Miami’s strength up front, with new additions providing attacking strength.

However, against Wake Forest, it wasn’t the offensive firepower that shined, but the resolute Miami defense.

Wake Forest placed two shots on target in the first half, with Atlee Olofson coming to the rescue both times. Meanwhile, Kambryl Armstrong found the target in the 29th minute, which was turned away by the Demon Deacons’ keeper.

Miami’s foothold in the game was swept away by Crosby Nicholson receiving a red card in the 38th minute, yet Wake Forest failed to find a way through for the remainder of the first half.

Despite being down to 10 players, the Hurricanes came into the second half with an attacking persistence, with five different players finding the target. Miami’s ability to hold Wake Forest in their own half was furthered by attaining five corners.

However, the red card reduced Miami’s ability to circulate the ball in the Demon Deacons’ final third, limiting quality chances.

Nevertheless, a determined out-of-possession performance kept Wake Forest from generating chances, keeping them to six shots in the second half, with only two of them being on target.

In the 77th minute, Wake Forest thought they’d scored a breakthrough from Kaitlyn Sasadeusz, but the goal was swiftly ruled offside, giving Miami a lifetime as the game reached its end.

The match ended in a stalemate with Wake Forest having an 8-6 advantage in shots.

Coach Ken Masuhr and his players will certainly be pleased with the result, especially given the circumstances of the red card. Yet, they’ll look to turn this defensive determination into offensive production as they remain home for an easier matchup against Iona on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:00 p.m.