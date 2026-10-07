Greek life gives back thousands during philanthropy weeks

Greek life at the University of Miami is known for its social events and formals, but fraternities and sororities are also dedicated to their philanthropies, especially during “Philo Weeks.”

Through fundraising campaigns, charitable partnerships and campus events, UM Greek organizations raise thousands for nonprofits every year.

Alpha Epsilon Pi

“Philanthropy is something that fraternities and sororities do nationally,” said Ari Kalish, president of Alpha Epsilon Pi. “It’s a really good way to engage the community, which is one of the core values of being in a fraternity.”

Members spend months planning signature events, collaborating with other organizations and creating experiences that encourage participation from the campus and larger community.

AEPi’s chosen philanthropy is Gift of Life, a nonprofit bone marrow registry that connects blood cancer patients with potential donors and supports individuals undergoing the transplant process.

The fraternity’s signature fundraiser, Rock-a-thon, combines philanthropy with competition. Donations are tracked through a public leaderboard, and members are divided into teams that compete to raise the most money.

Kalish said the chapter raised approximately $140,000 over the past two years while helping register potential bone marrow donors through “swabbing,” a process that takes about 10 seconds and enters participants into the Gift of Life registry.

For Kalish, the impact extends beyond fundraising totals.

The chapter’s partnership with Gift of Life has matched over 140 donors and at least 12 transplants over the past two years.

“We’ve saved lives,” Kalish said.

Some AEPi members have also been directly affected by the nonprofit’s work.

“We have some brothers that are going through it right now that are actually actively being supported by Gift of Life,” Kalish said.

For Kalish, those experiences help challenge common stereotypes about fraternities. “It shows that fraternities do have a purpose,” Kalish said. “It definitely helps to humanize us a little bit.”

Alpha Delta Pi

Alpha Delta Pi supports Ronald McDonald House charities, which provides housing and support services for families whose children are undergoing medical treatment. During Family Weekend, the sorority hosts its annual Red Dress Gala, raising $30,000 this year, an increase of $4,000 from last year.

Vice President of Philanthropy Ella Dorhout said 93% of the money raised goes directly to Ronald McDonald House, while the remaining 7% supports scholarships and financial aid through the national chapter.

With events such as “Pie a Pi,” members remain committed to the cause throughout the year.

“I always say I have ADPi-pride whenever we throw these kinds of events,” said Taylor Polivka, vice president of internal and external relations. “All the girls really show up for charity and put in a lot of effort.”

Beta Theta Pi

Beta Theta Pi partners with Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter in West Palm Beach that houses hundreds of dogs, despite being outside its national philanthropy.

“I think the most important part is you’re telling a bunch of college students who are about to enter the workforce about an amazing cause,” said Philanthropy Chair Nicholas Lude.

During philanthropy week, members of Big Dog Ranch Rescue bring puppies and rescue dogs to campus, using Beta members to strut the pups around campus to help raise awareness.

“Philanthropy weeks are one of the best things that frats do,” Lude said.

Lude estimated the chapter has raised close to $100,000 for the rescue organization over the past several years, with all proceeds going directly toward the shelter’s operations and care for its animals.

Delta Phi Epsilon

Delta Phi Epsilon supports two national philanthropies: the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

Vice president of programming Ava Albright said the sorority hosts multiple events throughout the year, including “D-E-E-P-H-E-R Dudes,” a talent show featuring fraternity members, and an ANAD vigil where members share personal experiences and raise awareness about eating disorders.

Last year, DPhiE raised $11,880 for ANAD alone and hopes to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 this year.

Albright said philanthropy helped reshape her own perception of Greek life.

“I think that there’s definitely a stereotype that people only join sororities and fraternities to party and have fun,” Albright said. “It wasn’t until philanthropy day that I was like, ‘Oh, this really means something.'”

Sigma Chi

Sigma Chi partners with the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, supporting cancer research and treatment through fundraising initiatives held throughout the year.

Philanthropy Chair Filip Stojkoski said the chapter has grown from raising roughly $67,000 during his freshman year in 2023 to more than $150,000 this past year. The fraternity’s goal this year is to raise $200,000.

The chapter’s most successful event, the Call-a-thon, raised approximately $60,000 in two hours. Stojkoski compared the atmosphere to “Wolf of Wall Street.”

Sig Chi also hosts a “white rose ceremony,” where students are invited to honor loved ones affected by cancer.

“Every single person gets a white rose, every single person mentions a name,” Stojkoski said. “It’s bigger than yourself,” he said.

Whether supporting bone marrow donor registries, families with hospitalized children, cancer research, eating disorders, cystic fibrosis advocacy or animal rescue, student leaders say philanthropy remains one of the most meaningful aspects of UM’s Greek life.