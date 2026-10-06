Rise in cychlorphine cases brings awareness to campus

Cychlorphine is the new synthetic opioid that is up to 10 times more potent than fentanyl. Overdoses may require more than one dose of naloxone, or naracan, to reverse the effects of the opioid.

According to the National Library of Medicine, in April of 2024, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported its first detection of cychlorphine in the United States. The case was reported by a DEA laboratory in Florida.

By Jan. 2026, the United States reported 21 cases of fatal cychlorphine overdoses. More recently at least 24 states have reported overdoses or deaths related to the opioid.

Part of the danger surrounding the drug is that unlike other opioids, it can go undetected by drug tests. According to The Coleman Institute for Addiction Medicine, “Standard opioid urine screens are designed to identify specific substances or metabolites and may miss newer synthetic opioids.”

Some student organizations received a message from leadership in late September about the drug’s recent surfacing. The message noted that “About 10 overdose deaths have been reported from last weekend between Oxford and Tuscaloosa, and the same laced drugs are at FSU, Miami and Athens.”

With cychlorphine making appearances on college campuses, it is important for students to be aware of the resources available.

On campus, there are organizations students can join for support and to help raise awareness.

The Substance Awareness Club, started by a student, aims to help students struggling with substance abuse. Sandler Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Education allows students to participate in campaigns against drugs like Little Pill Big Risk which raises awareness about fentanyl.

As major night life events like, III Points Music Festival, Fantasy Fest and Halloween approach it is important to be aware of overdose symptoms and know how to react.

Opioid overdose symptoms are: slow, shallow, irregular or no breathing, unresponsiveness, discolored lips and nails, pinpoint pupils, limp body and a choking or gargling noise. In the event of an overdose it is best to call 911, administer narcan as quickly as possible and provide first aid if certified.

Students can find free narcan at the Sandler Center in the Dean of Students Office.