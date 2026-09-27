Miami Volleyball stomps FSU in three-set sweep

The Miami Hurricanes swept Florida State in three sets (27-25, 25-20, 25-23) on Sunday, Sept. 27, improving to 3-8 on the season.

After an 0-7 start to the season, UM has found some momentum as of late — crucially as the ACC slate gets underway.

Coming off a five-set thriller in Tallahassee earlier in the week, the Hurricanes looked to avenge their loss against their historic rival. And from the first set Miami’s intent was clear, riding the momentum to a hard-fought sweep.

In the first set, Miami jumped ahead 6-2 behind an early kill from freshman outside hitter Ruth Martinez, forcing FSU into an early timeout.

The Seminoles battled back from there, and the set stayed tight the rest of the way. Junior Logan Wiley and redshirt junior Ariana Rodriguez each had blocks to keep Miami in front, while freshman Denitsa Angelova added a kill off an assist from Rodriguez.

The set was tied 24-24 before Martinez put Miami ahead with a kill, and sophomore transfer Asia Harvey closed it out 27-25 with a kill.

Miami carried that momentum into the second set as Martinez opened with back-to-back kills, and a block from Wiley helped the Canes build a lead.

Harvey added consecutive kills to push Miami ahead 12-11, and the Canes stretched the lead to 22-16 before a string of FSU errors sealed it in favor of UM.

With the Hurricanes on the edge of a sweep, Florida State came out with far more energy in the third set — racing to a 14-7 lead as Miami struggled to find a rhythm. Attack errors from Harvey and Martinez added to the slow start for the Canes.

Miami began clawing back midway through the set. An ace from sophomore Olivia Durst sparked a run, and a kill from Harvey tied the score at 20-20.

Angelova’s kill, followed by a block, pushed the Canes ahead 23-20, but FSU answered to cut it to 23-22.

Martinez, who had subbed back into the lineup, made an instant impact with a kill to put Miami at match point, 24-22.

FSU wasn’t finished, as senior Kylenne Filimaua’s kill, her 19th of the match, made it 24-23 and forced Miami to use a last-minute challenge, which came back unsuccessful. Sophomore Sonja Danilovic put the match away with the finishing kill, giving Miami the set, 25-23, and the sweep.

The Canes will remain home in the Freeman Indoor Stadium at the Knight Sports Center Complex, hosting Wake Forest on Friday, Oct. 2.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. EST.