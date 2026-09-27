Fall films you probably haven’t seen, but should watch

What is it that makes a movie feel like fall? Is it the warm, autumnal color grading in “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” or the soul-baring, bittersweet tone of “Dead Poets Society?” Is it the Halloween spookiness of “Hocus Pocus,” or the nostalgia of returning to Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films?

They certainly don’t make fall media like they used to. If you’re craving that feeling, these are 10 deep-cut movies you could watch:

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987)

Pretty much everything imaginable goes wrong for Neal Page and Del Griffith (Steve Martin and John Candy) on their quest to get home for Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re looking for a John Hughes holiday comedy that isn’t “Home Alone,” try his fall edition: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

Like a proper Thanksgiving, this classic film will raise your cortisol and warm your heart.

“The Social Network” (2010)

David Fincher and his brilliant creative partner Jeff Cronenweth solidify this film’s place in the fall catalog through its distinctive muted, woody visual palette.

Jesse Eisenberg’s unflattering portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg as he creates Facebook is both infuriating and commendable, offering a compelling depiction of the controversial mogul.

This biographical and legal drama is a must-watch this season.

“Practical Magic” (1998)

“Practical Magic” is the definition of both a fall film and a cult classic. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are witchy sisters frantically concealing the death of Kidman’s abusive boyfriend while warding off his vengeful spirit and navigating romance, community and family.

The late-’90s coziness and spooky New England setting make this one a no-brainer for your list.

“Remember the Titans” (2000)

It would be remiss not to include a film for the sport of the season.

This biographical sports drama is a surprising tear-jerker that follows a high school football team navigating racial desegregation in 1971.

As the team confronts deep racial tensions, Denzel Washington shines as the team’s coach, fostering a brotherhood that extends beyond the football field. In many ways, this is a football film’s “O Captain, My Captain.”

“Rushmore” (1998)

“The Holdovers” meets “Election” in Wes Anderson’s breakthrough film following an eccentric 15-year-old boy and a disillusioned older man in a childish feud for a young teacher’s affections.

Like most of Anderson’s films, this one is impossible to encapsulate in a few short sentences. “Rushmore” is a comedy, drama and coming-of-age film all in one with a dry comedic style similar to “Napoleon Dynamite.” Rushmore’s awkward ’80s charm and indie feel make it one of the best back-to-school films there is.

“The Prestige” (2006)

Nothing says fall like London and magic. “The Prestige” has all that and more, with the expert direction of Christopher Nolan and his signature star-studded cast.

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale play rival magicians driven to extreme lengths in a decade-long battle of wits and tricks.

This film has just the right amount of Victorian grit and charm to ring in the season. You’re sure to become as obsessed with this movie as these two magicians are with each other.

“Mona Lisa Smile” (2003)

To reduce this to the sister film of “Dead Poets Society” would be doing its depth a disservice.

However, this common descriptor is fitting if you’re a fan of Mr. Keating. You’d certainly love Julia Roberts’ avant-garde teaching methods. “Mona Lisa Smile” paints a story of complex, intelligent women of the 1950s challenging society’s preconceived notions about their roles in the world, once again in beautiful New England academia.

“Home for the Holidays” (1995)

Single mother Claudia (Holly Hunter) returns home for a tumultuous family Thanksgiving in the peculiar yet witty “Home For The Holidays.” While this film has a more understated arc and a less triumphant ending than many holiday movies, it has a quiet poignance that will remind you what this season is all about.

Fall movies are never really about the leaves changing color or Halloween — they’re about nostalgia, family and simple comforts. A sense of familiarity can be found in these films and amid the chaos of the settling semester.