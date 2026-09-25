Malik Reneau granted eligibility to return for the 2026-27 season

After months of uncertainty and a lawsuits against the NCAA, Miami Men’s Basketball 2025-26 leading-scorer Malik Reneau has been granted a fifth year of college eligibility and officially added to the official Hurricanes roster.

Reneau was a part of a group of student-athletes from the 2022 high school recruiting class who were granted another year of eligibility by the U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney of the District of Colorado. However, this injunction was appealed by the NCAA, forcing these hopeful returnees to obtain TRO’s from the state or local level.

On Thursday, Reneau was part of a long list of former student-athletes who were granted an injunction in an Indiana court, which returned his eligibility

After transferring from Indiana, Reneau came to play for UM last season, averaging 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He was named to the All-ACC first team and his 662 points tied Don Curnutt for fifth-most in a single season in program history.

Reneau was one of the focal points for Jai Lucas in his first season as the Hurricanes’ head coach last year, helping propel UM to a historic turnaround, finishing 3rd in the ACC and 26-9 on the year.

Reneau joins sophomores Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen as returning starters for the Hurricanes. He returns to a team that was already projected to be in the preseason AP top-25 thanks to a transfer class headlined by Villanova guard Acaden Lewis and Georgia big man Somto Cyril, and a freshman class headlined by five-star forward Caleb Gaskins.

Lucas brought the Hurricanes basketball program back from the dead in his first season, and now the standard is high for next season.

The Hurricanes have a very difficult non-conference schedule, headlined by a season-opener against the Florida Gators in Tampa.

Having Reneau back will be key for figuring things out early on in the season.