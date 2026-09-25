Who gets to celebrate? The accessibility of graduation

Getting your diploma should be the easiest part of receiving your college degree, but reaching that stage can come with challenges.

The University of Miami has hosted its graduation ceremony at the Watsco Center — which has 7,972 seats — since 2003.

The arena organized major events, including sold-out performances by Coldplay and Drake. From May 7 through May 11, 2026, the stadium hosted eight commencement ceremonies, celebrating more than 4,600 UM graduates.

But getting into Watsco can pose its own challenges, including accessibility, ticket limits and unclear communication on when students are allowed to walk.

Lack of clarity on walking the stage

Commencement ceremonies are held twice a year, once for the spring semester in May and again for the fall semester in December. Students who graduate during the summer also participate in the May commencement ceremony, as the University does not hold a separate summer graduation.

One student, who wishes to remain unnamed, said she was supposed to walk the stage this December, but still would have one class to take.

Her advisor originally told her she could take the class online in her hometown over the summer, but later said new University policy prohibits walking without completing all required classes.

“I’ve worked really hard these past four years, and having my family come to see me walk the stage means the world to me,” she said. “I wish there was more consideration for students. It feels like all my hard work is being brushed off because of a technicality. “

The University provided clarity on its graduation policies, stating that “students may participate in the ceremony that corresponds with the semester in which they complete their degree.”

“Exceptions are granted on a case-by-case basis for extenuating circumstances that limit a student’s ability to be physically present to graduate during the final semester of their degree, including but not limited to University-approved study abroad programs or other academic programs,” the University continued.

For Fall Commencement, participants must complete the registration form by Oct. 9, 2026. For Spring Commencement, participants must complete the registration form by March 4, 2026.

Accessibility accommodations

The general parking lots across from the Watsco Center, as well as the Pavia and Levante parking garages on UM’s Coral Gables campus, are reserved for graduate guests.

Additionally, vehicles with state-issued disabled parking permits may park in the Serpentine lot directly in front of the Watsco Center.

However, designated areas for guests with disabilities do not guarantee a spot upon arrival. This can be challenging for guests with limited mobility, especially in the Miami heat, where even a short walk to the arena can be difficult.

Guests with mobility limitations should note that the distance between available parking and the Watsco Center may be inconvenient. Golf cart transportation is sometimes available to assist guests with mobility needs.

Students can request two accessible seats designed for people with disabilities as part of the six total commencement guest tickets.

Ticket limits

To accommodate everyone, UM limits tickets to six per undergraduate student, with no limit for the Miller and Law schools.

Natalie Labrador, a senior at UM, thought there weren’t enough tickets for everyone she and her brother wanted to attend.

“Six tickets doesn’t feel like enough for college graduation … We had to make some family stay at home and watch the livestream,” she said.

Camilla Palladino, a sophomore at UM, echoed Labor’s statement.

“I have a larger family … My family is a huge part of my life; not having them there to see me achieve everything they sacrificed to get me to this moment is difficult,” she said.

Other private universities, like Tulane University in Louisiana, allow up to 20 guest tickets per graduate, while Boston College has no ticket limits at all.

A UM parent who wishes to remain unnamed said, “Being able to send my daughter to this prestigious school and pursue higher education is a huge accomplishment. I want her grandparents to be able to witness the moment as well.”

Despite the ticket limit, students are “strictly prohibited” from selling their graduation tickets after purchasing them, and doing so results in confiscation of all tickets and reporting to the Dean of Students Office.

So, if a student purchases an extra ticket but no one uses it, the ticket goes to waste.

However, sources informed The Miami Hurricane that students continue to sell unused tickets, highlighting a gap between the University’s ticketing policies and what occurs in practice.

UM does not offer a waitlist for extra tickets; however, if any unclaimed tickets or additional distribution methods become available, the UM Commencement Office will announce them closer to graduation.