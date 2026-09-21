Injuries pile up on Miami following 33-20 win over Wake Forest

Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal announced on Monday that running back CharMar “Marty” Brown and wide receiver Joshua Moore suffered injuries against Wake Forest and will miss the rest of the season.

“He’s gonna be out for the rest of the season, and then some other guys that are gonna be out,” Cristobal said about Brown. “Josh Moore, unfortunately sustained an upper [body injury] … will be out for the rest of the season.”

Brown went down in the second quarter during Friday’s 33-20 win against Wake Forest. The North Dakota State transfer was tackled at the one-yard line in the midst of a 32-yard run. Following the run, Brown was helped off the field and then was carted into the locker room.

With Brown out, expect true freshman Javian Mallory to pick up some slack along with speedy sophomore Girard Pringle Jr. and junior running back Jordan Lyle, who is returning following an August arrest.

Moore played into the fourth quarter, however was ruled out with an upper body injury. The receiver had gotten off to a strong start to his sophomore campaign, with seven grabs on the year for 107 yards and two scores, good for the team’s second-leading receiver behind Malachi Toney.

With Moore out, expect Toney and transfers Cooper Bakrate and Vandrevious Jacobs to garner even more targets. Freshmen Somourian Wingo and Vance Spafford may also be in line for more work.

Along with Moore and Brown’s season-ending injuries, linebacker Ezekial Marcellin Jr. suffered a lower body injury

“He’ll be out for a few weeks, and it’s a shame because he was playing high-level football,” Cristobal said. “We’re now sharing reps with the ones and was gonna play an even more significant role. Really, really good player. The rest, I’ll know more in the next couple of days.”

Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr., Ahmad Moten Sr., and others all suffered injuries during Friday’s game against Wake Forest as well. Their status for Saturday against Central Michigan is uncertain.

“We got beat up pretty good,” Cristobal said on WQAM’s The Jose Rose Show Monday morning. “We’ve had some injuries, some contact-type stuff that has put a couple more guys out that we didn’t even expect.”