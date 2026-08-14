Miami Hurricanes RB Jordan Lyle arrested on charges of reckless driving and fleeing authorities

Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle was arrested in Broward County on Thursday, August 13th on charges of reckless driving and fleeing authorities.

Lyle was booked into Broward Main Jail on a Sunrise Police arrest warrant for a second-degree felony of aggravated fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and a second-degree misdemeanor of reckless driving, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The running back was released on a $55,000 bond the same day.

“We are aware of an incident involving student-athlete Jordan Lyle,” a University of Miami spokesperson said to talk show host Andy Slater. “As due legal process runs its course, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The Miami Hurricane has reached out to the University for a statement, but has not received a response at this time.

Lyle, a former four-star prospect, was previously named the starting running back heading into the 2025 season, but injuries limited him to make only six appearances and 108 rushing yards as Mark Fletcher Jr. emerged as the Canes starting running back.

Lyle broke out during his freshman season, totaling 400 yards on 54 rushes. He led the team with 7.4 yards per carry — the highest average for a Hurricane with more than 50 rushing attempts.

His standout play came against USF in 2024, where the then-18-year old scored a 91-yard touchdown to cap off a 50-15 road victory.

Heading into this upcoming season, Lyle generated plenty of buzz from both the coaching staff and media as a player who found his stride in the program again.

“I see the Jordan Lyle that we saw a year ago in many respects, but with better physical traits,” Head Coach Mario Cristobal said following Tuesday’s practice.

“I don’t think people really knew the extent of how banged up he was last year, and now we see a full-speed player so we’re really excited about him.”

With the start of Miami’s season rapidly approaching in just three weeks time against Stanford Sept. 4, how the program handles this situation remains to be seen.