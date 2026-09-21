Miami falls to six in AP Poll following 33-20 win over Wake Forest

The Miami Hurricanes took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 3, improving their record to 3-0, but still falling down one spot in the AP Top-25 Poll from fifth to six.

The Canes bested the Deacons handily, however, the concession of two late touchdowns made the final score 33-20, a closer mark than most predicted.

Miami’s stars of the game were the usual suspects, mainly the standout duo of quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Mensah set the ACC record for consecutive completions with 24, as his first miss didn’t occur until deep into the third quarter. He would finish with 220 yards and three touchdowns. Toney, on the other hand, hauled in 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. He would go down with an injury in the second half, helping to stall the Hurricane offense, but all signs point to him being good to go in Week 4.

Miami’s defense was the one area that showed some weakness against Wake. Dealing with injuries to three different defensive backs, the Hurricanes were picked apart by quarterback Gio Lopez, who threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns. His success against the Canes is the biggest blemish on their record thus far.

The close score coupled with Ole Miss’s victory over LSU helped catapult the Rebels over the Hurricanes in the AP Poll.

However, Miami is still undefeated and rolling, and they don’t seem to be slowing down. Its next game is at home against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 26.