No.13 Minnesota overpowers Miami in straight sets

Miami volleyball opened the Diet Coke Classic with a straight-set loss to No. 13 Minnesota on Friday evening.

The Hurricanes started each set with a surge of momentum, but ultimately fell short after several scoring runs allowed the Gophers to secure the efficient sweep victory.

True freshman Ruth Martinez paced Miami with 10 kills and a .400 hitting percentage. Redshirt junior setter Ariana Rodriguez recorded 21 assists and one block, while senior Lal Akin and freshman Denitsa Angelova also recorded a block each.

Miami came out strong against Minnesota in the first set, but fell flat after the Gophers scored four consecutive points giving them an 8-3 lead. The Canes cut into the deficit, but they couldn’t keep up as the set progressed.

Minnesota continued to widen its lead before winning the set 25-15, taking an early advantage in the match.

The Hurricanes found their strongest start of the night in the second set.

Back-to-back points from true freshman Ella Thompson and a block from Angelova gave Miami an early advantage. With the score tied at 3-3, three straight Miami points gave the Hurricanes a lead until Minnesota responded with three consecutive points of its own.

Neither team created much separation through the middle of the set before Minnesota turned a 14-13 advantage into a commanding lead with seven unanswered points, before securing a 25-16 victory.

Minnesota continued its drive going into the third set, taking an early lead they would not relinquish.

Miami remained within striking distance as best as possible, pulling within two points three separate times. Each time the Hurricanes threatened, however, Minnesota prevented them from completing the comeback.

In the end, Minnesota ultimately closed the match 25-14.

Miami will wrap up play at the Diet Coke Classic against St. Thomas on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.