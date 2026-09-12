Miami gets swept by St. Thomas, eclipses last season’s loss total

The Miami Hurricanes concluded their trip to Minnesota for the Diet Coke Classic with a matchup against St. Thomas on Saturday.

Despite establishing early leads in the first and second sets, the Canes ultimately fell short as the Tommies swept Miami 3-0.

The Hurricanes and Tommies traded points in the first set, keeping the score close.

Miami gained a six-point lead early on, but St. Thomas fought their way back, tying the set at 12. Both teams continued to battle, later tying the score at 20 before the Canes tallied three points, making it 23-20. The Tommies however went on a run, scoring the next five points to win the first set 25-23.

The second set began with another close score, but St. Thomas broke free again — this time with a six-point run. Both teams continued to trade points down the stretch, but the Tommies maintained their lead and won the second set 25-17.

St. Thomas continued its momentum in the third set, pulling an early 4-1 lead.

But following an error from the Tommies, a Gaby Arroyo ace, and key kills from multiple UM players, Miami tied the set up 4-4.

During the set junior Logan Wiley and freshman Denitsa Angelova recorded timely kills, keeping Miami within one point, but the Tommies closed the final set on a nine point run to win 25-19.

Sophomore Asia Harvey led the Hurricanes with nine kills and redshirt junior setter, Ariana Rodriguez had 10 assists. Sophomore setter Billie Reiter contributed seven assists.

Defensively, Arroyo had 14 digs and sophomore Sonja Danilovic tallied four blocks. Angelova contributed three blocks as well.

The Miami Hurricanes will return home after their three-game road trip to compete in the Canes Classic where they will host both Louisiana State University and Tulsa.

Miami enters its next match against LSU on Friday Sept. 17, at 0-7.