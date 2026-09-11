25 years later, and another reason to never forget

2,977 names were read aloud at the National September 11 Memorial at ground zero in New York City this morning, an annual tradition commemorating the lives that were lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks 25 years ago.

Names were read by friends, children and grandchildren of victims, some who never got the chance to meet their mothers, fathers and so many more.

An additional moment of silence was held near ground zero to honor those who have been impacted by the health-related effects in the aftermath of the attacks.

It’s estimated that around 400,000 people were exposed to toxic contaminants in the air after the attacks. First responders who worked tirelessly in the rescue and recovery efforts and survivors in Lower Manhattan began reporting a series of illnesses in the weeks, months and years following the event.

More than 9,400 people have died from 9/11 related illnesses according to recent data published by the WTC Health Program, a federal initiative designed to monitor treatment for health conditions linked to the attacks.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration released more than 170,000 pages of records in a new 9/11 records portal on Sept. 8, just days before the 25th anniversary. The portal contains information involving reaction and recovery efforts, some of which revealed that officials misled residents about the toxic air quality levels following the attacks.

More documents are set to be released later this year.

“For too long, information about the aftermath of September 11th has not been provided to the public, said 83rd Corporation Counsel Steven Banks. “For years, families, city workers, and survivors have been crying out for more transparency from their government.”

Additional documents show discussions between New York City officials around minimizing the city’s legal liability relating to the attacks, listing “some of the types of potential lawsuits against the City.”

While most students at the University of Miami weren’t alive during the attacks, many understand the different ways the event has impacted Americans everywhere, and do their best to honor the tragedy in different ways.

The Political Science Association and Veteran Student Organization came together on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and carried on the annual tradition of planting 2,977 flags behind the “U” statue.

The flags are a striking image, and a reminder of not just how many lives were lost, but the ripple effect it had on millions of communities and families that were shattered as a result.

“Together, we placed 2,977 flags — one flag for each life lost,” said Francesca Orozoco, Vice Marketing Chair of the Political Science Association. “The flag continues to be a symbol of unity and a reminder that, even in the face of adversity, we can continue to stand together, remember together, and rise together.”