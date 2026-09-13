Miami moves up to No. 5 in the AP Poll

The Miami Hurricanes moved up to No. 5 in the AP Poll this week following their 77-7 route of Florida A&M.

The Canes showed no mercy on Thursday night, racking up a program-record 856 yards of total offense despite pulling the starters at the start of the second half.

Miami already has two Heisman candidates early in the season, with QB Darian Mensah and WR Malachi Toney garnering national attention.

Mensah has 653 yards and 8 TDs through the air to start the year, whereas Toney has 330 receiving yards and 4 TDs. Both players have only actually played 4 quarters of football as they were pulled early in both blowouts.

The Hurricanes are yet to face a real test so far, which will hold them back from the No.1 spot in the nation until they face some greater competition.

The Canes will play the schedule in front of them, starting with Wake Forest (2-0) on Friday evening in Winston-Salem. After that, UM will host Central Michigan (1-1) before heading to Death Valley to face the Clemson Tigers (1-1) on Oct. 3.

Miami’s Week 3 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will begin at 7:30 EST and will air on ESPN.