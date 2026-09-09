Update: Felony charges dropped against Miami Hurricanes RB Jordan Lyle

By
Sebastian Font
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David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer - Sixth Year Redshirt Quarterback Carson Beck hands the ball off to Sophomore running back Jordan Lyle against Louisville on October 17, 2025.

The felony charges against Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle were dropped as of Sept. 9.

Lyle was arrested last month on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and a second-degree misdemeanor of reckless driving. The alleged incident of reckless driving occurred in Sunrise, Fla. in July.

Only the felony charge was dropped. At the time of publishing, Lyle is still being charged with the misdemeanor.

The Junior running back was unavailable for Miami’s season opener against Stanford last week, but the the Canes still won 45-6. His status remains uncertain heading into Miami’s home opener tomorrow against FAMU at 8 p.m.

For the previous coverage of Lyle’s situation click here.

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Sebastian Font
Sebastian Font
Sebastian Font is a sophomore from Miami, Florida, who majors in journalism as part of the School of Communication Honors Program and minors in sports administration. He joined The Hurricane his freshman year after stepping away from baseball at the university. Now Co-Sports editor, he continues his passion for sports loving nothing more than a takeaway piece and heated sports debate. Outside of the paper, Sebastian enjoys hanging out with friends, going to the gym, watching motorsport and serves as a Baseball Analyst for CanesInSight.