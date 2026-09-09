Update: Felony charges dropped against Miami Hurricanes RB Jordan Lyle

The felony charges against Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle were dropped as of Sept. 9.

Lyle was arrested last month on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and a second-degree misdemeanor of reckless driving. The alleged incident of reckless driving occurred in Sunrise, Fla. in July.

Only the felony charge was dropped. At the time of publishing, Lyle is still being charged with the misdemeanor.

The Junior running back was unavailable for Miami’s season opener against Stanford last week, but the the Canes still won 45-6. His status remains uncertain heading into Miami’s home opener tomorrow against FAMU at 8 p.m.

For the previous coverage of Lyle’s situation click here.