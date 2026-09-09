Miami golf finishes fifth at Cougar Classic

After opening their season with a tournament victory, placing first 1st at the Boilermaker Classic in Kampen-Colser Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ind., the Miami golf team put on another strong showing on Tuesday at the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, S.C.

In a field of 18 teams, the Canes finished 5th while shooting a team score of 856, four over par. In the three rounds, Miami shot scores of 291, 283 and 282. The strong showing on the final day made UM jump two spots in final standings.

Miami’s top performer in the tournament was Anna Behnsen. The junior shot rounds of 73, 70 and 70, with a final score of 213. She finished at even par to tie for 15th on the individual tournament leaderboard.

Sophomore Scarlett Schremmer, who is coming off winning the individual tournament at the Boilermaker Classic, shot a 214 in a similar manner to Behnsen, shooting consecutive rounds of 70 following an opening round of 74. She finished at one over par, placing 22nd on the leaderboard joining Behnsen in the top 25.

Freshman Bella Dovhey and senior Ashleen Kaur finished tied for 30th, both shooting three above par with a final score of 216. Dovhey shot rounds of 73, 72 and 71, while Kaur shot 71, 71 and 74.

Finally, Olivia Grønborg finished a rough tournament outing tied for 81st, shooting rounds of 77, 79 and 71 for a final score of 227, 14 over par.

The Hurricanes will be back in action at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic Sep. 21 to 23.