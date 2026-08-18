Canes RB Jordan Lyle accused of driving at least 130 mph while fleeing traffic stop

Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle was accused of driving at more than 130 miles per hour while evading police last month, according to an affidavit released on Tuesday from the Sunrise Police Department.

Lyle was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 13, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and a second-degree misdemeanor of reckless driving

He was released on a $55,000 bond the same day and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the affidavit, a gray BMW registered under Lyle’s name was timed at 92 mph on the Sawgrass Expressway — on a section of the road where the speed limit is 65 mph — shortly after 7 p.m. on July 10.

After Sunrise Police Detective Jonathan Hennessey turned on his lights to engage with the car, the BMW “rapidly accelerated” away and reached speeds faster than 130 mph on “visual estimate,” making “rapid, abrupt and unsafe lane changes to maneuver between vehicles.”

Hennessey ceased his direct pursuit of the car, citing dangers to other motorists, but still monitored the car as it exited the expressway and left the officer’s sight.

Police executed a search warrant on July 15 and spoke to Lyle via FaceTime. Lyle and his lawyer entered the Sunrise Police Department later that day and gave a sworn statement.

“We’re waiting for legal to take its course of action, and we’ll decide everything from there,” Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal said to the media following Monday’s practice.

Athletics provided a similar statement.

“We are aware of an incident involving student-athlete Jordan Lyle,” the University of Miami said in a statement to The Miami Hurricane. “As due legal process runs its course, we will have no further comment at this time.”

It is unsure if Lyle will be ready for the start of the season as Miami begins play on Sept. 4 against Stanford.