Rathskeller to host watch parties for select Miami football games

With multiple football games scheduled mid-week or conflicting with travel plans, Miami fans are in for a rough ride this season.

To help students support the Canes through these inconvenient dates, the Rathskeller — Miami’s on-campus bar — will stream the games live and host watch parties throughout the 2026 season.

According to the University, the Rat plans to stream at least five of the Hurricanes’ games:

Sept. 10 at home versus FAMU

Sept. 18 at Wake Forest

Sept. 26 at home versus Central Michigan

Oct. 3 at Clemson

Oct. 31 at UNC, only if it’s a day game

Nov. 7 at Notre Dame

ACC Championship, if UM qualifies

Typically, the Rat only stays open until 8 p.m. during the week and is closed on the weekends. But, given the number of games that will run past closing time, UM is making exceptions for the benefit of on-campus Canes fans.

Miami’s home opener against Florida A&M, for example, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. With Hard Rock located more than 45 minutes from UM’s Coral Gables campus, attending could become particularly difficult, especially with traffic.

While the University offers free bus transportation, the hike to Hard Rock could leave students facing a difficult choice: Skip their afternoon classes to make the trip or miss the game. For Canes looking to avoid the hassle of commuting, watching the game at the Rat provides another option — students can grab a bite to eat, settle in after class and cheer on their team alongside their peers.

For the Central Michigan game on Family Weekend, the Rat will host a Pre-Party for Pre-registered Families as part of the Family Weekend Program. General admission will start 15 minutes before kickoff and will remain open throughout the game.

However, plans have not been put in place for other complicated dates.

On either end of Thanksgiving break, Miami is hosting its last regular-season games against Virginia Tech (Nov. 21) and Boston College (Nov. 28). With many students expected to travel for the holiday, support at both games could be low.

However, the Rat plans to open for the ACC Football Championship if Miami is playing.

Opening the Rat for these matchups could offer students a much-needed break from studying for final exams and recreate the home-team atmosphere Canes fans experienced during this past March Madness tournament.